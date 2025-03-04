Jeton Teams Up with Football Stars Alexis Mac Allister and Kou Itakura

Leading all-in-one payment platform Jeton has announced its latest partnerships with top footballers Alexis Mac Allister and Kou Itakura as part of its ongoing global expansion.

Mac Allister and Itakura will serve as brand ambassadors for Jeton, helping to boost brand awareness and engagement by featuring in a range of marketing initiatives.

Japanese defender Itakura currently plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga and is also a key member of the Japan national team, which he represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister has established himself as a vital player for Liverpool in their pursuit of the Premier League title, alongside his crucial role in the Argentinian national squad.

These collaborations follow Jeton’s previous partnerships with Premier League side West Ham United FC in 2021 and renowned Polish club Legia Warsaw in 2024.

A spokesperson for Jeton commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Alexis Mac Allister and Kou Itakura as brand ambassadors. These strategic collaborations reflect our core values and unwavering commitment to delivering better, faster solutions to a global audience.

“Although we have already solidified a worldwide position as a trusted online payment platform, we are gearing up to launch new features designed to enhance user convenience and global accessibility.

“Additional currencies and seamless integration processes with e-commerce giants are on the horizon. To provide more global accessibility and security, we are adapting new encryption technologies in all operations. For a better user experience, the Jeton team is focusing on more personalised services for more efficient financial transactions for individuals and businesses worldwide.”

Jeton’s latest app offers a user-friendly experience and has already attracted over one million users who rely on the platform for managing their finances and transactions.

Exciting surprises, special offers, and exclusive campaigns are lined up for 2025. Stay updated by visiting Jeton’s website or following the company on social media.