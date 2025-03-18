John Lamb Hill Oldridge Expands London Office to Support Business Growth

John Lamb Hill Oldridge, the UK’s leading specialist protection adviser, is pleased to announce the expansion of its office space in the City of London. This move is designed to support the company’s ongoing growth and enhance the service provided to its clients.

The new office, situated at 25 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1DE, offers state-of-the-art facilities and improved infrastructure, fostering greater collaboration among team members. This expansion underscores John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s dedication to innovation and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

Alex Gibson-Watt, Managing Director of John Lamb Hill Oldridge, highlighted the significance of this development, stating:

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s journey. As we continue to grow, it is essential that we invest in our workspace to ensure our team has the tools and environment needed to succeed. This new office allows us to take our services to the next level and support the increasing demand from our clients.”

The expanded premises feature modern, collaborative workspaces designed to encourage teamwork and innovative problem-solving.

This strategic growth initiative aligns with John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s mission to provide premier protection and advisory services to high-net-worth and high-profile individuals across the UK.

For further information about John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s services, please visit www.jlho.co.uk or contact [email protected].