Collidr Launches Noxai Premium: AI Portfolio Assistant Now Offers Advanced Performance Insights for Advisers

Collidr Technologies Ltd, a long-standing provider of portfolio solutions to financial advisory firms, has introduced Noxai Premium—the latest evolution of its AI-powered portfolio assistant.

Building on the success of its free Noxai platform, this enhanced version includes a suite of advanced tools: AI-generated performance commentary, in-depth portfolio attribution analysis, stress testing for funds and portfolios, and intuitive fund health check dashboards.

Noxai Premium is available to adviser firms at a competitive price, starting from just £90 per user per month. While the free version permits up to three users to build 100 portfolios using over 100,000 funds and ETFs, the Premium upgrade unlocks expanded capacity—supporting unlimited users, up to 300 portfolios, and access to an unrestricted range of custom benchmarks.

Furthermore, Collidr plans to enhance the free version of Noxai in the near future, incorporating fund peer group screening across all 50+ IA sectors, as well as tools for comparing existing investor portfolios against the firm’s actively managed propositions.

Speaking about the latest release, Symon Stickney, CEO of Collidr, commented: “We developed Noxai to offer intelligence-led technology that makes it easy and cost-effective for adviser firms to build, manage and track all their portfolios under one roof, as well as offering added-value interactive analytics and tailored client reports.

“Noxai gives adviser firms the means to improve their in-house portfolio management capabilities, and deliver an enhanced client experience at little or no cost, while giving firms back invaluable time and resources that can be better spent on growing their business.”

For more details on Noxai Premium, visit www.collidr.com/noxai.