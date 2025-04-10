First AML Partners with Know Your Customer to Strengthen Global KYB Compliance Capabilities

First AML, a prominent provider of end-to-end anti-money laundering (AML) solutions, has announced a new strategic alliance with Know Your Customer, a global expert in business verification technology. The partnership combines two industry-leading platforms to enhance Know Your Business (KYB), KYC, and AML procedures for regulated entities and financial institutions worldwide.

Thanks to this collaboration, First AML has integrated Know Your Customer’s technology directly into its Source platform. This integration enables users to access up-to-date company registry data spanning over 140 countries. Corporate structure verification, official company document access, and complex beneficial ownership analysis are now accessible in real-time—without the need to leave the Source environment or rely on supplementary software.

“This partnership enhances what our customers already experience through Source,” said Bion Behdin, CRO and Co-Founder of First AML. “By embedding Know Your Customer’s registry technology, we’ve strengthened our ability to automate KYB at scale, without adding complexity. It removes manual, fragmented steps from business verification, making onboarding faster, insights deeper and compliance more robust for firms operating across borders.”

The move addresses the increasing complexity of cross-border compliance and regulatory obligations. With Know Your Customer’s data capabilities now built into Source, compliance teams can implement consistent verification standards, streamline access to global business data, and reduce the burden of manual checks.

“We are excited to work closely with First AML to provide financial and regulated businesses with a comprehensive business verification solution,” said Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer. “Our robust expertise and expansive access to company registries worldwide, coupled with First AML’s innovative technology, will empower financial organisations to establish tailored business compliance rules that align seamlessly with their risk appetite and operational requirements.”

This enhanced offering is especially valuable to financial services, law firms, and professional services providers operating across multiple markets. By simplifying onboarding and monitoring, the integrated solution helps firms accelerate operations without compromising on regulatory rigour.

As financial crime evolves and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, this alliance delivers a timely and powerful solution to modern compliance challenges.