Browns Solicitors Joins Manak Solicitors in Strategic Bromley Merger

Manak Solicitors is pleased to reveal the successful acquisition of Browns Solicitors, a well-regarded legal practice located at 51 Tweedy Road, Bromley (BR1 3NH). This acquisition marks a major step in Manak Solicitors’ ongoing growth and further cements its footprint across both Kent and Greater London.

Founded in 2011 by Christine Brown, Browns Solicitors has become a trusted name in Bromley, focusing on Private Client Law including Wills, Probate, and Power of Attorney. Known for its commitment to excellence and community ties, the firm has built a loyal client base. The merger will offer Browns’ clients access to a wider selection of legal services, while retaining the high levels of service they’ve always received.

This latest development follows Manak Solicitors’ integration of Ennis-Webb Solicitors in Biggin Hill last year, reinforcing its reputation as an innovative and ambitious legal practice. The firm continues to stand out with its progressive approach, including the Instant Instruct tool—an online service allowing clients to engage legal assistance quickly and easily.

Surinder Singh Manak, Managing Director of Manak Solicitors, commented:

“This acquisition is a major step forward for us. Browns Solicitors has a long-standing reputation for excellence, and we are excited to add this to our existing teams. Our shared values and commitment to outstanding service make this a perfect fit, and we look forward to serving Browns’ clients with the same dedication and professionalism they have come to expect.”

Christine Brown, Managing Director of Browns Solicitors, added:

“After many successful years serving our clients, I am delighted that Browns Solicitors is joining forces with Manak. Their modern, client-first approach aligns perfectly with our own values, and I am confident that this transition will bring great benefits to our Clients and Team. This merger underscores Manak Solicitors’ commitment to growth while maintaining its dedication to providing best-in-class Legal Services. Clients of Browns Solicitors can expect a seamless transition, with myself, Libby and Becky continuing to support them under the Manak Solicitors umbrella.”

Visit Manak Solicitors’ website here