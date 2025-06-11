LegalTech Startup Qanooni Raises $2M to Advance AI-Powered Legal Workflows

Qanooni, the AI platform created by and for legal professionals, has announced a successful pre-seed funding round of $2 million. The investment comes from Village Global, Salica Investments, TA Ventures, and a select group of angel investors. This funding will support the next phase of Qanooni’s development, including expanding its team and scaling operations in both the UAE and UK.

Qanooni integrates directly into Microsoft Outlook and Word, empowering lawyers to draft, review, research, and manage matters using AI—without leaving the tools they already use. Its adaptive technology learns and mirrors the unique language, formatting, and compliance standards of each firm, while ensuring enterprise-grade data protection.

“Qanooni is built around four core principles: seamless workflow integration, fair and flexible pricing, AI that adapts to your firm’s tone and standards, and the highest level of data protection,” said Co-founder Ziyaad Ahmed. “These pillars allow us to deliver real value to legal teams without the friction of conventional legaltech.”

The platform was co-founded by Anuscha Iqbal, Ziyaad Ahmed, and Karim Shiyab to help modern legal teams work more efficiently. Qanooni enables faster drafting, more accurate reviews, targeted legal research, and seamless matter management, all while protecting institutional memory and client trust.

“Qanooni has the right team, vision, and product to transform how lawyers work,” said Ben Casnocha, Partner at Village Global. “We’re excited to support them as they bring world-class legal AI to market.”

“Qanooni blends local insight with global execution — a combination we believe drives lasting impact,” commented Viktoriya Tigipko, Founding and Managing Partner at TA Ventures.

In the coming months, Qanooni will introduce a range of new tools, including end-to-end agentic workflows, deeper platform customisation, and wider third-party integrations aimed at further modernising legal operations.