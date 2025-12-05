St Philips Chambers Celebrates Outstanding Achievement with Trio of Major Industry Awards

A remarkable sequence of national recognition places Birmingham chambers among the country’s most distinguished legal institutions.

St Philips Chambers has secured an extraordinary trio of high-profile legal awards within just over twelve months, reinforcing its status as the leading barristers’ chambers operating outside London.

The most recent accolade, Chambers of the Year at the British Legal Awards on 26 November 2025, follows earlier wins including Regional Set of the Year at the Chambers & Partners UK Bar Awards 2025, and Legal 500’s Set Outside London of the Year announced in September 2024.

Recognition from three major legal directories and award bodies demonstrates not only an exceptional period of performance, but a sustained level of excellence that places St Philips among the most distinguished chambers anywhere in the UK.

St Philips continues to attract a significant volume of complex and high-value matters from across the UK and internationally. The set’s practice covers major areas including Business and Property, Crime, Employment, Family, Regulatory, Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence, reflecting the strength and versatility of its barristers.

Joe Wilson, CEO and Director of Clerking, said: “The Chambers & Partners and British Legal Awards titles are a massive statement, particularly following last year’s Legal 500 win. It proves consistency. It shows that the collective expertise and work ethic of our barristers, clerking and administration teams is delivering results for clients year after year. I’m incredibly pleased for the whole team; we’ve earned the right to proudly sit alongside the UK’s best sets.”

The British Legal Awards victory marks a particularly significant milestone, recognising St Philips at the highest national level and placing it alongside elite London chambers historically dominant in these categories. For Birmingham and the wider regions, it represents a powerful statement about the strength and quality available beyond the capital.

The achievement comes at a time when Birmingham is increasingly seen as a centre for major commercial litigation and complex legal work. With leading national and international law firms expanding in the West Midlands, St Philips remains central to the region’s legal development and reputation.

These awards acknowledge not only advocacy and legal talent, but the broader operational excellence supporting the chambers — including strategic growth, revenue development, equality and inclusion initiatives, wellbeing investment, and ongoing recruitment and training.