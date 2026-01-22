Rainer Hughes Marks Founder Brian Hughes’ 90th Birthday as He Continues Legal Practice

Rainer Hughes, the multi-award-winning full-service law firm with offices across Essex and London, is celebrating a remarkable milestone as its founding partner, Brian Hughes, turns 90 this month while still actively practising as a solicitor.

Having qualified in 1965, Brian went on to establish the firm that would later become Rainer Hughes. From the outset, his goal was to provide clients with legal advice delivered with integrity, professionalism and a deeply personal approach.

Throughout a legal career spanning more than 60 years, Brian has witnessed sweeping changes across the profession. Yet despite the evolving landscape, his commitment to the law and his clients has remained unwavering.

Now aged 90, he continues to play an active role within the firm, placing him among the longest-serving practising solicitors in the UK.

Imran Essa, Partner at Rainer Hughes, said: “Brian is an absolute inspiration for us all. His experience, insight and work ethic continue to shape the culture of the firm.

“There can’t be many other 90-year-olds who are still practising, and while he has been asked many times why he hasn’t retired yet, his ongoing presence provides a tangible link between our origins and modern-day success. His career stands as a testament not only to longevity, but to a lifelong commitment to the law and to the clients he has served.”

Over his 61-year career, Brian has handled almost every type of legal matter imaginable, ranging from criminal cases and divorce proceedings to boundary disputes and business sales. In 1995, he also qualified as a Family Mediator.

Brian said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have reached this milestone. I cannot think of many of my original contemporaries who have lived as long as myself and I know of none who have wanted to continue to work beyond 70 years of age. My work has always been a source of great satisfaction to me and I have never felt that I wanted to retire from it.

“During my years of service, I have been able to gain a wide overview of legal practice and, as someone heavily involved in assisting fellow solicitors, and members of the public with their legal affairs through my work and my involvement in District Law Societies and the Law Society itself at Chancery Lane, I feel that I have made a worthwhile contribution to the profession and to society.”

As Brian celebrates his 90th birthday this month, the firm is proud to honour both his personal achievement and the enduring legacy he has built at Rainer Hughes.

To learn more about Rainer Hughes, visit rainerhughes.com.