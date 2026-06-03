Fewer Injured People Seeking Compensation as Claim Numbers Reach Long-Term Lows

CARDIFF, UK. June 3, 2026 – Recent industry research suggests that although negligence-related injuries remain a reality for many people across the UK, the proportion of individuals pursuing compensation has fallen markedly in recent years, according to Mooneerams Solicitors.

Statistics published in the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers’ (APIL) Industry Report 2026 show a sustained decline in personal injury claims. Overall claim numbers have reduced by more than 50% since 2019 and are roughly 60% lower than a decade ago.

The research indicates that many people affected by injury are choosing not to seek legal advice or make a compensation claim.

APIL found that close to one-third of adults surveyed reported suffering an injury or illness resulting from another person’s negligence. Despite this, only one in five contacted a personal injury lawyer. Twenty-two per cent received assistance from their insurer, while 44% took no action to claim compensation.

Mooneerams says the figures challenge assumptions that compensation claims are increasingly common.

Alistair Worth, Managing Director at Mooneerams, said: “The narrative around compensation culture has persisted for many years, but current evidence suggests injured people are often not pursuing claims at all.

“Many individuals may be coping with the physical, emotional and financial impact of an injury without ever seeking professional legal advice.”

The report identifies several barriers that may prevent people from pursuing claims, including concerns about affordability, mistrust of legal services, worries about employer attitudes and concerns about public perception.

According to Mooneerams, these barriers are understandable, but they often stem from misunderstandings about how compensation claims operate.

“Compensation is designed to help people recover from the consequences of an injury,” Alistair added. “It can provide practical financial support for lost income, rehabilitation, treatment and care, while recognising the difficulties the injured person has faced.”

The firm also believes the legal sector has a responsibility to improve awareness of No Win No Fee arrangements and increase public confidence in the claims process.

“Many people assume they cannot afford legal help, when in reality most personal injury cases can be pursued without upfront legal fees through No Win No Fee agreements.”

Mooneerams says the latest research should spark discussion about whether references to a compensation culture remain justified.

“While making a claim is always a personal decision, nobody should feel discouraged from seeking advice after suffering an injury caused by another party’s negligence,” Alistair concluded.