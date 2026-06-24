Clinical Negligence Solicitor Highlights Need for Answers Ahead of Release of Ockenden Report

LONDON, UK. June 24th, 2026 – A Clinical Negligence lawyer has claimed that transparency and accountability are crucial for families affected by the Nottingham maternity failings ahead of the publication of a report on the matter.

On 24 June 2026, Donna Ockenden is due to publish the final report of her independent review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. The review, understood to be the largest maternity investigation in NHS history, has examined approximately 2,500 cases of care delivered between 2012 and 2025.

The review concerns maternity care at Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital. Previous reports have highlighted the significant financial and human costs of maternity failings at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, including substantial compensation and legal costs incurred in previous cases.

Hakim Zadi, Clinical Negligence Lawyer at Law Lane Solicitors , has put himself forward to speak with affected families regarding the legal options available and how compensation can be used to fund rehabilitation, care, support and long-term recovery.

Hakim Zadi said: “The publication of the Ockenden Report will be an extremely significant moment for many families. For some, it may provide answers they have been waiting years to receive. For others, it may raise difficult questions about whether the care provided to them or their baby fell below the standard they were entitled to expect.

“I commend Donna Ockenden and the affected families who have fought for years to ensure that these failings are brought into the public domain. Reviews of this nature are vital because they expose not only individual failings, but wider systemic problems that can place mothers, babies and families at risk.

“It is deeply concerning that significant sums are spent resolving clinical negligence claims after avoidable harm has occurred, when greater investment should be made in preventing that harm in the first place. Regular external audits, independent reviews, safer staffing, proper training and meaningful accountability should be central to patient safety across NHS Trusts.

“The public places enormous trust in hospitals and medical professionals. Most patients attend hospital at some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, believing they are in safe hands. That trust carries a serious responsibility. When care falls below an acceptable standard, the consequences can be devastating.

“Where negligent maternity care has caused injury or loss, families should not feel that they have to navigate the process alone. Specialist legal advice can help them understand their options, obtain answers, and, where appropriate, secure compensation to support rehabilitation, care and their future needs.

“Compensation can provide essential support for families affected by negligent care, but it cannot undo what has happened. It should never be seen as a substitute for preventing harm in the first place. The priority must be transparency, learning lessons, addressing the root causes of unsafe care, and ensuring that families are not failed again.”

Families affected by negligent maternity care in England and Wales may have a right to seek compensation, whether or not their individual case forms part of the Ockenden Review. A successful clinical negligence claim usually requires evidence that the care provided fell below the standard expected of a reasonably competent medical professional, and that this caused injury, loss or damage.

Time limits can apply. In many clinical negligence cases, a claim must be brought within three years of the date the person knew, or ought reasonably to have known, that negligence may have caused injury or loss. However, different rules may apply in cases involving children, fatal claims, or individuals who lack capacity. Families should therefore seek specialist legal advice as early as possible.

Law Lane Solicitors acts for clients in clinical negligence matters, including maternity negligence cases. The firm offers confidential consultations, with no obligation to proceed. Cases may be considered on a no-win, no-fee basis, subject to assessment.