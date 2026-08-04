Nexa Law Limited named finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026

Oswestry business shortlisted for The Business Enabler of the Year award at the UK’s flagship business awards



OSWESTRY, UK. August 3rd, 2026 – , one of the countries leading New Model Law firms based in Oswestry, Shropshire, has been named a finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026, shortlisted for the Business Enabler of the Year Award. Nexa Law , one of the countries leading New Model Law firms based in Oswestry, Shropshire, has been named a finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026, shortlisted for the Business Enabler of the Year Award.

Nexa Law is shortlisted in the category and joins a national field of almost 200 finalists across 20 categories at the UK’s flagship business awards, headlined by Lloyds Bank, with ITV as media partner and the support of the UK government. Eliot Hibbert, Founder & CEO of Nexa Law, said: “Being named a finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards is a huge moment for Nexa. This recognition belongs to every one of our HQ team, who enable lawyers to leave traditional practice and take control of their careers as a consultant lawyer, and all of our consultants, delivering class leading legal support for their clients.”



Amanda Murphy, CEO, Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said: “Behind every successful business is a story of ambition, determination and innovation. Inspiring entrepreneurs backing themselves to succeed. That’s exactly what the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards celebrates. Nexa is bringing new ideas, investing in its community and helping drive growth in the UK. They represent the very best of British enterprise and we’re incredibly proud to back them.”



Nexa Law has transformed the traditional legal services model through its consultancy-led platform, enabling experienced lawyers to operate with greater autonomy while benefiting from the infrastructure, compliance, technology and support of a fully regulated law firm.

The impact of the model is demonstrated by Nexa’s rapid growth since its launch in 2017. The firm now supports a nationwide network of more than 190 lawyers across multiple practice areas and recently secured its place in The Lawyer top200, reflecting the scalability and commercial success of the platform.

Winners will be announced at the gala ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, on Tuesday 10 November 2026, in front of 1,200 business leaders. In keeping with Awards tradition, winners ring the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange and are celebrated at the programme’s annual reception at the House of Commons.