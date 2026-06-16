Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors marks 41 years of specialist work in complex immigration and human rights law

LONDON, UK. June 16th, 2026 – Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors is marking its 41st anniversary on 15 June 2026, highlighting more than four decades of work representing clients across some of the most challenging areas of UK immigration and human rights law. Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors

Established in 1985 by Paul Gulbenkian and Dr Bernard Andonian, both of whom previously served as Immigration Law Judges, the firm was one of the earliest practices in London to focus exclusively on immigration law at a time when most firms only handled it as a minor part of their caseload.

Paul Gulbenkian said: “When Bernard and I established the firm in 1985, some thought we were brave and others thought we were crazy. We believed that people facing complex immigration problems deserved specialist representation, and that belief has guided us ever since.”

Over the past 41 years, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling challenging immigration cases, including matters involving prior refusals, human rights applications, asylum claims, and complex appeals. Its track record includes significant legal outcomes such as the House of Lords decision in Shah and Islam in 1999, which continues to influence immigration law today.

The firm has been recognised by The Legal 500 as a leading immigration practice and continues to act for individuals, families, business clients, and vulnerable people facing serious risk or legal uncertainty.

Dr Bernard Andonian said: “Forty-one years in immigration law teaches you that every case is a person’s life. We built this firm on the principle that those facing the most difficult immigration situations deserve the strongest legal representation possible. The families we have kept together and the rights we have protected over four decades remain our greatest achievement.”

Now led by Senior Partner Dave Vasoodaven, with both founders continuing in consultant roles, Gulbenkian Andonian Solicitors remains committed to the founding principles established in 1985: expertise, integrity, compassion, and a readiness to take on cases that others may decline.

For more information, visit www.gulbenkian.co.uk.