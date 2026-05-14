Leeds to host major LegalTech conference for fifth consecutive year

The LegalTech in Leeds Annual Conference returns on 21 May 2026, welcoming 200 professionals from the legal and technology sectors to The Rose Bowl at Leeds Beckett University. Now in its fifth year, the event has become the UK’s largest LegalTech gathering outside London.

LegalTech in Leeds, coordinated by Leeds Law Society, prepares for the return of its flagship Annual Conference. Now in its fifth year, the event has established itself as the largest LegalTech conference outside London, and this year is set to be the most ambitious yet.

With over 70 events hosted since 2022, more than 5,000 sign-ups and 450+ speakers, LegalTech in Leeds has grown into one of the UK’s most active and influential regional LegalTech communities.

The 2026 conference builds on that momentum, bringing together over 200 legal and tech professionals from across the region and beyond for a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and a LegalTech showcase.

This year’s theme, The drive to adoption: turning LegalTech ambition into action, puts practical progress front and centre, with sessions focused on embedding LegalTech into real operations, shifting culture to support innovation, and navigating an evolving regulatory and policy landscape.

This year’s agenda has been designed to move beyond conversation and into action. Attendees can expect keynotes from national thought leaders and panel discussions on culture change and technology adoption. Speakers include, PEXA’s Head of Government & Public Affairs Angela Hesketh, Claire Zucker from Laurel, Peter Ambrose from Legalito, and Beth Fellner, Director of Legal Geek, alongside insights from regulators like the Bar Standards Board on AI guidance for the Bar.

Sessions on data governance, legal operations and the future of legal skills sit alongside an investor perspectives panel and a LegalTech showcase featuring innovations from regional and national firms.

The conference is delivered in partnership with Lawtech UK, the national body working to accelerate technology adoption across the legal sector. The partnership brings national reach and programming insight to an event that has always been proudly rooted in the Leeds region, and reflects a shared ambition to make LegalTech adoption a reality for firms of every size.

A spokesperson for Lawtech UK said: “Lawtech UK is proud to partner with LegalTech in Leeds on this year’s Annual Conference. The Leeds community exemplifies exactly what is possible when regional ambition is matched with genuine collaboration, and we are pleased to bring our national perspective to both the programming and promotion of an event that is making a real difference to how technology is adopted across the legal sector.”

The 2026 conference has attracted some of the most prominent names in LegalTech and legal education as sponsors, reflecting the growing national and international significance of the Leeds event.

Clio, one of the world’s leading legal practice management platforms and a driving force in global LegalTech, returns as a primary sponsor for the second consecutive year. Their continued backing signals not just confidence in the Leeds community, but a genuine commitment to accelerating LegalTech adoption across the UK’s regions.

Clio’s Harry Black will be delivering the keynote, The Efficiency Advantage: How AI Is Rewriting the Rules for Modern Law Firms, getting to the heart of what modern legal practice needs to look like.

BPP, whose legal education programmes are shaping the next generation of legal professionals across the UK, brings its expertise and influence to the conference as a primary sponsor. With technology transforming how law is practised and taught, BPP’s involvement underlines the growing importance of LegalTech literacy at every stage of a legal career.

Clare Grant, Commercial Director at BPP, said: “BPP is delighted to be a primary sponsor of the LegalTech in Leeds Annual Conference 2026. The theme of turning ambition into action resonates deeply with how we approach legal education and professional development. Events like this are vital in bringing together the people and ideas that will shape the next generation of legal services, and we are proud to support a community that is making that happen right here in Leeds.”

The conference is also supported by sponsors Walker Morris, University of Law, PEXA, Laurel, Legalito, Bruntwood SciTech and katchr representing a broad cross-section of the legal and technology sectors.

The conference is held at The Rose Bowl, Leeds Beckett University, one of Leeds’ most distinctive and well-connected venues, and a fitting home for an event at the intersection of law, technology and education.

Leeds Beckett’s Leeds Law School is a proud partner of the conference, and the University’s commitment to innovation and applied learning makes it a natural hub for the LegalTech in Leeds community.

Deveral Capps, Professor of Law and Dean of Leeds Law School, Leeds Beckett University, said: “Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Law School is proud to host the LegalTech in Leeds Conference. This event provides an important platform for bringing together experts, practitioners, students and innovators to consider how technology is reshaping the legal landscape, and to reinforce our commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration.”

LegalTech in Leeds is coordinated by Leeds Law Society, the professional membership organisation for solicitors and the wider legal community in the Leeds region. Since taking on the coordination of LegalTech in Leeds, Leeds Law Society has reinforced its commitment to innovation and the future of legal services, championing collaboration between the legal and tech sectors and ensuring Leeds punches well above its weight on the national LegalTech stage.

Luke Corcoran, President of Leeds Law Society, said: “Taking on the coordination of LegalTech in Leeds is something we are incredibly proud of. This community has built something genuinely special over the past four years, and it is a natural home within Leeds Law Society. We are committed to driving collaboration between the legal and technology sectors in our region, and the Annual Conference is the centrepiece of that ambition. This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than ever, and I would encourage everyone across the legal and tech community to come and be part of it.”

The LegalTech in Leeds Annual Conference 2026 takes place on Thursday 21 May, 2026 at The Rose Bowl, Leeds Beckett University.

Doors open at 8.00am and the event runs until 5.00pm, with networking and drinks to close the day. To get tickets for the event, or to find out more, click here.