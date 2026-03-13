Estate planning expert sets out six questions families should ask to protect their assets

Families navigating estate planning can make better decisions by focusing on six core questions, according to Alan Gardiner, CEO of estate planning firm Honey Legal.
Gardiner issued the guidance following the publication of the 2026 Private Client Industry Report by LEAP Estates. The report draws on aggregated and anonymised data from LEAP’s estate planning platform, covering 242,895 wills, 176,277 Lasting Powers of Attorney and 87,833 wills containing trusts. It provides one of the most detailed overviews of estate planning trends across England and Wales to date.
One of the report’s central findings is that estate planning is no longer something people leave until later in life. Longer life expectancy, more varied family structures and changing regulatory requirements are all shaping when and how people approach it.
Trust planning has risen considerably, with 36.2% of all wills in 2025 including one or more trusts. The report links this partly to increased longevity, reflecting greater interest in long-term asset management, flexibility and structured wealth transfer across generations.
Health projections add further weight to this trend. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has forecast that dementia cases in the UK could reach 1.6 million by 2040. This reinforces the case for planning not only around death but also around the possibility of losing the capacity to make decisions.
The report also records growth in blended families and a rise in exclusions within wills, pointing to more nuanced and at times more sensitive decision-making. Regulatory changes are also driving procedural and compliance updates across the sector.
For Gardiner, the data points to something beyond process. Effective estate planning, in his view, is fundamentally about people and their circumstances rather than documents. He believes that personalised, face-to-face advice is essential in helping families move past hesitation and have difficult but necessary conversations.
“It starts with sitting down and understanding your own circumstances,” he said. “I encourage people to ask: What do I own? Who do I want to protect? What risks could affect my family if I were no longer here or unable to make decisions? Until those questions are properly explored, no document can truly be right. It’s vital to consider the implications of inaction. Conversations about wills and later-life planning can feel uncomfortable, but clarity comes from asking six simple yet powerful questions.”
2. What legal documents do I actually need?
3. Why do I need those protections?
4. What could happen if I do nothing?
5. Am I getting the right advice?