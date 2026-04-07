Andrew & Andrew Solicitors Names Shikha Datta as Head of Family Law Department

Hampshire-based law firm Andrew & Andrew Solicitors has appointed Shikha Datta to lead its newly formed Family Law Department, marking a further step in the firm’s ongoing growth and service expansion.

Shikha joins the firm with more than 25 years’ experience in family law, supporting clients in securing favourable outcomes in both financial matters and cases involving children.

Her expertise includes handling complex financial arrangements, particularly those involving trusts and international assets, as well as prenuptial agreements and disputes over jurisdiction. She also has significant experience advising on children-related issues, including residence, contact arrangements and applications for leave to remove.

Recognised for her measured and cooperative approach, Shikha has acted for a wide range of clients, including business leaders, senior executives, entrepreneurs, performers, academics and professionals across the UK and overseas.

Shikha said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Andrew & Andrew Solicitors. It is a firm where the culture genuinely reflects the values I bring to my practice: considered, client-focused, and committed to achieving the optimal outcome.

“The breakdown of a relationship can be an emotionally difficult and stressful time, with concerns regarding how finances will be divided, how the children of the family will be affected and how to navigate a new phase of life. I feel I am well-placed with my extensive experience to lead this new department and navigate the complexities of family law.”

The launch of family law services strengthens the firm’s existing legal offering, allowing Andrew & Andrew Solicitors to provide more comprehensive support across a wider range of personal and professional matters. With offices located in Portsmouth, Emsworth and Wickham, the firm supports clients throughout Hampshire and neighbouring areas.

Andrew Wisniewski, Director at Andrew & Andrew Solicitors said: “We are delighted to welcome Shikha as Head of our Family Law Department. Her extensive experience and client focused approach make her an exceptional addition to the practice.

“Shikha’s appointment marks a significant step in our continued growth as we expand our services to include family law.”

Further details about Andrew & Andrew Solicitors can be found at a2solicitors.co.uk.