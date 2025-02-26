Utelize Mobile Recognised in 2025 Megabuyte Emerging Stars Awards

Utelize Mobile has been selected as one of the top 50 best-performing scale-up technology companies in the UK and has been shortlisted for the Best Performing Company | Telecoms Services category at the 2025 Megabuyte Emerging Stars awards.

These prestigious awards celebrate the UK’s most successful mid-market technology businesses, with winners determined using Megabuyte’s independent Scorecard methodology, which evaluates companies based on key financial and operational metrics. Utelize’s shortlisting highlights its sustained growth and leadership in Enterprise Mobility Management.

Matt Atkinson, Managing Director of Utelize Mobile, shared his enthusiasm for the recognition:

“After a really positive year for Utelize Mobile in which we registered solid growth (30%), obtained new funding and completed our first M&A deal, we’re delighted to be recognised in the Megabuyte Emerging Stars and we look forward to the next challenge of surpassing £10m in revenues and reaching the full Megabuyte 50.”

The winners will be unveiled at the Megabuyte100 awards dinner on Thursday, 20 March 2025, at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London.