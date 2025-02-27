Hull-Based Eyeweb Shortlisted for Charitable Business of the Year at Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025

Hull-based digital marketing and web design agency Eyeweb has been shortlisted for Charitable Business of the Year at the 2025 Yorkshire Choice Awards.

This recognition comes after the team’s impressive fundraising initiative, Walkies for Welfare, in support of Hull Animal Welfare Trust. Throughout October 2024, the seven team members collectively walked over 1,000 miles, raising more than £1,100 for the charity, which provides rehabilitation and rehoming services for abandoned and mistreated animals in Hull.

“We really appreciate the team at Eyeweb for doing this fundraiser to help the animals in our care.” Said Natalie Rhodes of Hull Animal Welfare Trust. “Times are very tough currently, and we cannot thank them enough for choosing to support us.”

The nomination coincides with Eyeweb celebrating its 23rd anniversary, having been established in February 2002 by Managing Director Paul Scott. The agency is committed to working as a partner rather than a supplier, helping businesses in Hull and across the UK with digital marketing, web design, and business strategy. Over the years, they have collaborated with organisations such as Hull Children’s University and the NHS, as well as well-known brands including Beal Homes, One Steakhouse & Lounge, and professional boxer Luke Campbell.

“We’re incredibly proud to be nominated for Charitable Business of the Year.” Added Paul. “Walkies for Welfare was a fantastic team effort, and it felt great to be able to pass that money on to Hull Animal Welfare Trust. Giving back to the community has always been important to us at Eyeweb, and this news marks a big milestone in over two decades of business.”

Voting for the Yorkshire Choice Awards is open until 7 March 2025, with the winners set to be announced at the awards ceremony in June. To vote, visit the Yorkshire Choice Awards website.