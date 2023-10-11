Carplus Strengthens Its Position as a Premier Car Finance Broker with New Learning & Development Director

Carplus, a prominent car finance broker based in Borehamwood, is delighted to announce the appointment of Graeme as its new Learning & Development Director. With more than 15 years of sales experience and an additional 7 years at the executive level, specialising in delivering targeted training and development solutions, Graeme brings unmatched expertise in efficient sales processes, product training, leadership of high-performing teams, and key business development. His arrival marks a significant step towards enhancing Carplus’s growth strategies and optimising day-to-day operations.

A Visionary Leader with a Proven Track Record

Graeme’s appointment serves as a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and an impressive history of success. Having demonstrated proficiency in effective onboarding processes, candidate retention, and the implementation of profit-generating strategies, Graeme is well-equipped to lead Carplus to new heights in the competitive car finance industry.

Specialisation in Company Growth Strategies

At the core of Graeme’s expertise lies his ability to craft comprehensive company growth strategies that drive success. His wealth of experience in sales and training, coupled with his talent for developing strong relationships with industry-leading partners, will expedite the company’s aspiration to become a major player in this market. Carplus is excited to have a visionary like Graeme on board, as he brings an energy and ethos that seamlessly align with the company’s mission.

Paving the Way for Enhanced Development

In his role as Learning & Development Director, Graeme will spearhead Carplus’s efforts to optimise revenue streams through streamlined processes, ensuring efficiency and excellence at every level. His commitment to building a high-performing team culture that values innovation and collaboration is set to foster a customer-centric approach, enhancing the overall car finance experience for clients.

“We are excited to welcome Graeme as the new Director of Carplus,” said Roman Danaev, the CEO of Carplus. “His extensive experience and proven abilities make him an invaluable addition to our team. We believe that under his guidance, Carplus will continue to thrive and reinforce its position as a premier car finance broker.”

Graeme’s appointment as the Learning & Development Director of Carplus signifies a strategic move for the company. His exceptional skills in sales, business development, and growth strategies position him perfectly to lead Carplus in the highly competitive car finance market in London, UK. With a visionary trainer like Graeme at the helm, Carplus is well-positioned to solidify its position as a leading car finance broker, offering unrivaled services to its clients.