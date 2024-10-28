Causeway Securities and WestBridge Private Equity Forge Partnership to Boost Expansion

Causeway Securities, an independent provider of structured financial products, has today announced a strategic partnership with WestBridge, a leading private equity firm specialising in investments within the UK’s lower mid-market buyouts and businesses. This collaboration represents a pivotal step for Causeway Securities as it looks to accelerate its growth and broaden its reach internationally.

Conor O’Donnell, CEO of Causeway Securities, stated, “We are delighted to join forces with WestBridge. We have been immensely impressed with the team from WestBridge and feel there is a strong cultural alignment between our businesses. We also believe that this is an indication of further institutional endorsement of the ever-growing structured products market.

“WestBridge’s expertise and support will be instrumental in taking our business to the next level. By leveraging their Value Creation Model, we can enhance our operations, expand our product offerings, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.”

James MacLeay, Investment Director at WestBridge, shared his perspective on the investment: “Causeway Securities has a strong track record of success in the structured products market. We are confident in their ability to capitalise on the growing demand for their products and services. Our investment aligns with our focus on supporting businesses with high growth potential.”

The partnership between WestBridge and Causeway Securities is a milestone for both organisations. By merging WestBridge’s financial strength with Causeway Securities’ expertise in the field, this alliance aims to foster growth and innovation in the structured products sector.

Causeway Securities Ltd received advisory support from Matt McCullough and David McCloy of Beltrae Partners Ltd.