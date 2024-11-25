Dr. Dipak Nandi Supports Jennifer Rajkumar for NYC Comptroller

Dr. Dipak Nandi, a highly respected physician and public health advocate, has endorsed Jennifer Rajkumar’s bid for NYC Comptroller. Delivering the keynote address at a recent campaign event, Dr. Nandi praised Rajkumar’s exceptional leadership skills and her unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility.

A graduate of the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences and a Board-Certified Neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Nandi described Rajkumar as a transformative leader ready to address New York City’s economic challenges.

“Jennifer Rajkumar is not only a brilliant mind and an exceptional public servant but also a beacon of hope and progress for the South Asian community and all New Yorkers,” said Dr. Nandi. “Her leadership is a reflection of the best qualities of India—resilience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equity.”

Dr. Nandi emphasised Rajkumar’s proven track record of leadership and her deep understanding of fiscal responsibility, calling her “the best gift India has given to the United States from the 1.5 billion population of India.” He praised her commitment to transparency, accountability, and equitable resource allocation, stating that her approach will help ensure that every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely and that essential services, including healthcare, continue to receive the funding they need to thrive.

In his speech, Dr. Nandi spoke passionately about Rajkumar’s dedication to improving the lives of all New Yorkers, particularly those from underserved communities. He highlighted her groundbreaking work, including making Diwali an official city holiday and her focus on making New York City a better place for all in fact is something expected from her; an inclusive, fair, and transparent place for everyone. Dr. Nandi expressed confidence that Rajkumar’s vision for a financially responsible and just New York will resonate with voters across the city.

Rajkumar’s journey in fact has just begun, and her leadership will inspire, lead with integrity and bring about meaningful change for New York. Even though she has miles to go before she sleeps, and it is no doubt she will elevate New York City to new heights of prosperity, accountability, and fairness.