Dr. Dipak Nandi Supports Jennifer Rajkumar for NYC Comptroller

Dr. Dipak Nandi, a highly respected physician and public health advocate, has endorsed Jennifer Rajkumar’s bid for NYC Comptroller. Delivering the keynote address at a recent campaign event, Dr. Nandi praised Rajkumar’s exceptional leadership skills and her unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility.
A graduate of the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences and a Board-Certified Neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Nandi described Rajkumar as a transformative leader ready to address New York City’s economic challenges.
“Jennifer Rajkumar is not only a brilliant mind and an exceptional public servant but also a beacon of hope and progress for the South Asian community and all New Yorkers,” said Dr. Nandi. “Her leadership is a reflection of the best qualities of India—resilience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equity.”