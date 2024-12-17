Specialist Finance Centre Secures Top Spot on Wales Fast Growth 50 Index

Specialist Finance Centre (SFC) has proudly claimed the 1st place position on the Wales Fast Growth 50 Index, also ranking 6th overall on the UK-wide index.

Recognised as the fastest-growing financial services business in Wales, SFC was selected from over 5.6 million businesses nationwide for this prestigious achievement.

The UK Fast Growth Index highlights the fastest-growing companies across seven nations and regions, showcasing their significant contributions to the UK economy. This year’s 350 featured businesses are generating a combined turnover of over £12 billion, with SFC achieving an impressive 6th place nationally.

SFC’s core mission is to make specialist financial products more accessible for brokers and clients. By providing a directly authorised service, SFC focuses on fostering deeper relationships with lenders and offering niche expertise. Through tailored financial solutions, the company is bridging the gap between specialist finance products and the wider broker and public markets.

Founded in 2016 by Daniel Yeo, Specialist Finance Centre has grown significantly, now employing over 40 staff members across its employed and self-employed divisions. Its expertise spans a wide range of services, including Second Charge Mortgages, Bridging and Commercial Finance, and Residential Mortgages.

Looking ahead to 2025, SFC is building on its success by expanding its advisory and customer care teams. This growth will further enhance the high level of service offered to brokers and clients alike.

To learn more about Specialist Finance Centre, visit www.sfbroker.co.uk today.