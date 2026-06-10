Jigsaw Finance reports 69% compound annual sales growth as expansion continues

STOKE-ON-TRENT, UK. June 9th, 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent based – Stoke-on-Trent based Jigsaw Finance has reported a 414% spike in lending since its acquisition in 2023 by co-owners Alex Hurst and James Weir.

The growth has been driven by investment in technology, operations as well as expanding its dealer network and lender panel.

Growth has continued into 2026, with average monthly lending up 116% year-on-year and each month in the first quarter delivering a new lending record.

During this time, the business has also created 44 new roles as it continues to scale its operations.

This has helped strengthen Jigsaw Finance’s position as a nationwide motor finance broker and earned the business recognition in The Sunday Times 100, Britain’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking at 69th nationally and 4th in the West Midlands’ fastest-growing companies 2026.

A key part of the investment has been the development of Artis, Jigsaw Finance’s proprietary technology platform.

The platform helps dealerships connect customers with an extensive panel of lenders, making it easier and faster to process vehicle finance applications and access suitable finance products.

Alex Hurst [pictured], co-owner at Jigsaw Finance, said: “Growth has come from focusing on the fundamentals. We’ve invested in technology, strengthened our relationships with dealers and lenders and built the operational capability needed to scale.

“Being recognised in the Sunday Times Top 100 is a reflection of the progress and hard work inputted by our team over the last few years. It’s an important milestone for us, but it doesn’t change our focus. We’re committed to building on that momentum and continuing to grow.”

James Weir, co-owner at Jigsaw Finance, added: “The motor finance market has faced its share of challenges, but we’ve remained focused on the things we can control.

“Many brokers rely on third-party systems, whereas we’ve invested heavily in our own platform and the infrastructure behind it.

“That investment has enabled us to support continued growth in lending volumes while improving efficiency for both dealers and customers.

“Artis gives us greater control over the customer and dealer journey, helping us process applications more efficiently, improve approval outcomes and support our dealer partners at scale.

“We see significant opportunities ahead. We’ll continue investing in technology, people and operations to strengthen our position in the market.”