Ribbon Global Launches in the UK, Offering Cutting-Edge Digital Financial Services

Ribbon Plc, an Indian fintech headquartered in Gibraltar, has officially launched its innovative financial services app in the United Kingdom. Following its successful debut in Gibraltar, Ribbon is now extending its user-friendly, carbon-neutral platform to meet the financial needs of UK customers.

One of Ribbon’s unique features is its ‘Account Before You Fly’ service, specifically designed for students and professionals relocating from India to the UK. This feature enables users to open a Ribbon account in the UK while still in India, granting them immediate access to financial services upon arrival and ensuring a smoother transition. For those already residing in the UK, Ribbon offers quick onboarding and seamless access to its services.

The Ribbon app caters to a broad spectrum of financial needs, featuring multi-currency accounts and wallets supporting 36 currencies, international remittance services, financial literacy tools, and bill-splitting capabilities. Whether users are travelling, sending money abroad, or managing their finances, Ribbon provides a convenient and flexible solution. While the app is tailored to the global Indian community, Ribbon’s accessibility and versatility make it a valuable platform for anyone seeking modern financial services.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Ribbon includes a carbon footprint tracker for its users, aligning financial empowerment with eco-conscious values. This integration of financial innovation and environmental responsibility positions Ribbon as a forward-thinking player in the fintech industry.

Ashesh Jani, CEO & Co-founder of Ribbon Plc, stated: “Ribbon’s launch in the UK marks an important milestone in our mission to make financial services accessible to the ethnic Indian community and beyond. Our solutions make everyday financial management simple and accessible for everyone – whether you’re a student, a professional, a business owner, or an NRI sending money back home. With our UK expansion, we aim to empower users with a smart, efficient, and sustainable way to manage their finances, no matter where they are travelling in the world. Following our launch in the UK, Ribbon is poised for further expansion across Europe, India, and other major markets.”

Suchit Punnose, Chairman & Co-Founder of Ribbon Plc, added: “There is a large, growing, and discerning global Indian diaspora that we believe can and should be better served by using modern financial and money management tools. Planet, People and Profit are at the core of Ribbon. In a fintech space that is slowly becoming crowded with commoditized offerings, Ribbon provides a tailored digital account built to keep pace with the global Indian’s aspirations.”

For more information, visit www.ribbonglobal.com or download the app at qr.ribbonglobal.com/download.php.