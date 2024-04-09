Boshhh Innovates to Combat Credit Rejection in the UK with Assured Approval SIM Offers

In light of the fact that one in five adults in the UK faces credit rejection due to a poor credit history, the demand for financial education and support has never been more pressing.

Boshhh, a provider of mobile network services, is stepping up to address this issue by targeting individuals with limited or no credit history, guaranteeing approval for its SIM card plans.

Through strategic collaborations with Equifax, Transunion, and EE, Boshhh has been instrumental in aiding customers to enhance their credit scores, positively impacting nearly 500 clients within its inaugural half-year.

Lewis Camilleri, Boshhh’s co-founder and CEO, expressed: “There is a real problem in the UK now with the current cost of living crisis and recession and people are struggling financially more than ever before. It’s widely reported that increasingly a large proportion of the UK population are financially excluded from many financial products due to poor credit rating so it’s a vicious circle. If you can’t get credit, you can’t build it. With Boshhh we want to be able to stop the vicious circle.”

Boshhh’s Credit Building SIM is open to all applicants, promising a guaranteed acceptance. Following the approval of the agreement, Boshhh promptly informs Equifax about the new credit arrangement and continues to report successful payments each month to aid in the enhancement of the customer’s credit score.

Moreover, Boshhh offers guidance on how to establish and maintain a robust credit score. Customers also gain access to a comprehensive 1800-point credit file, enabling them to meticulously track and manage their credit ratings.

For more details on Boshhh’s initiatives, please visit www.boshhh.com.