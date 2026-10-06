Christmas drinking enters a new era as shoppers seek quality, character and provenance in 2026

LONDON, UK. October 5th, 2026 – The drinks chosen for Christmas 2026 are expected to reflect a growing appetite for products with a story, a sense of place and a clear reason to be considered special. According to industry experts, festive shoppers are becoming less focused on quantity and headline price, and more interested in quality, craftsmanship and the opportunity to discover something different, from lesser-known wines to heritage beers and distinctive European spirits.

Advisors from the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign predict that shoppers will be increasingly looking for wines, beers and spirits that offer genuine value through provenance, craftsmanship and a strong sense of place, rather than simply choosing the biggest brands or the highest-priced bottles.

Wine: authenticity, discovery and premium sparkling take centre stage

Christmas remains the biggest occasion of the year for premium wine, but shoppers are approaching the category with a very different mindset to previous years. Neil McAndrew, wine expert and advisor to the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign, believes consumers are becoming much more discerning, with authenticity, provenance and quality now carrying as much weight as price.

“Historically, shoppers have traded up at Christmas, but today’s consumers are much more considered. ‘Treat’ bottles have to justify their price through perceived value. People aren’t simply buying the most expensive wine anymore; they’re looking for authenticity, a clear sense of place and quality that genuinely enhances the occasion, whether that’s through the region, grape variety, style or the producer behind the bottle.

“We’re seeing that most clearly in sparkling wine. Champagne PDO from France will always have an important place at Christmas, but consumers are increasingly recognising the exceptional quality available through other sparkling wines such as Crémant de Loire PDO from France and Cava PDO from Spain. They offer traditional production methods, real heritage and outstanding value, making them increasingly attractive choices for festive celebrations. Rosé sparkling wines continue to gain in popularity and are now seen as a year-round occasion drink and not just for summer. Larger-format bottles are becoming more common because they create theatre around the table and represent excellent value for family gatherings. Magnums represent a real wow-factor and are becoming renowned for their quality and value for money.

“Inclusivity is another trend that will define Christmas as low and no wines, beers and spirits gain a place at the table. The quality of low-and-no alcohol sparkling wines has improved enormously over recent years and they’re now becoming genuine celebration drinks rather than compromises. They’re increasingly being served as aperitifs because everyone around the table can enjoy them.

“Christmas is also becoming a time for discovery and this will shape the bottles that shoppers choose to gift and consume during festive occasions. Younger drinkers in particular are much more willing to explore lesser-known regions rather than automatically buying the same wines every year. We’re seeing growing interest in wines from Romania, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia, alongside regions such as Etna in Sicily and Santorini. These wines combine indigenous grape varieties with a genuine sense of place, while also being made in increasingly approachable, food-friendly styles that work brilliantly for Christmas entertaining.

“Sustainability is becoming another hallmark of quality rather than a standalone trend and another key point difference that younger drinkers are seeking out. Organic and biodynamic production, regenerative viticulture, lighter-weight bottles and recognised sustainability certifications all help reinforce premium positioning, while producers are becoming much better at telling their stories through family heritage, regional identity, food-pairing advice and even QR codes that connect consumers directly with the people behind the bottle.

“Finally, I’d love to see more people rediscover Europe’s wonderful dessert wines this Christmas. Sauternes PDO from France, Tokaji PDO from Hungary, Vin Santo del Chianti PDO from Italy and Madeira PDO from Portugal remain hugely undervalued, yet they create extraordinary pairings with Christmas pudding and festive cheeseboards. Christmas is the perfect opportunity to explore these remarkable wines because they offer exactly what today’s consumers are looking for: authenticity, heritage, quality, and a memorable experience.”

Beer: Heritage, flavour and food pairing are putting beer back at the heart of Christmas

Beer is set to enjoy a renaissance at Christmas as consumers look beyond everyday lagers towards more premium styles with genuine heritage, rich seasonal flavours and a stronger sense of occasion. According to Mark Dredge, beer expert and advisor to the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign, Europe’s brewing traditions are perfectly placed to meet growing demand for authenticity, quality and discovery.

“One of the biggest stories every Christmas is still Belgian Christmas beers. They’re one of Europe’s great festive traditions and something beer lovers genuinely look forward to every year. Unlike many modern seasonal releases, these beers weren’t created to follow a trend, they’ve been brewed for generations and have earned their place on the Christmas table through quality and craftsmanship.

“What makes them so special is that they’re naturally festive. Belgian brewing yeasts create wonderful flavours of dried fruit, figs, raisins, chocolate, caramel and warming spice that mirror so many of the flavours we associate with Christmas. They don’t need gimmicks or novelty ingredients because the brewing traditions themselves produce beers that feel perfectly suited to the season.

“Belgium isn’t the only country with a wonderful festive brewing heritage. Bayerisches Bier PGI from Gemany releases rich Christmas Winterbocks, while Scandinavia has the tradition of Juleøl or Christmas beer, where breweries release special seasonal brews that families enjoy together throughout December. Those traditions have existed for centuries, and they’re exactly the sort of authentic food and drink experiences that UK consumers are increasingly looking for.

“Beer is also becoming much more central to Christmas entertaining. EU breweries have long embraced 750ml sharing bottles and even magnums, creating exactly the same sense of theatre as opening a special bottle of wine. As more entertaining moves back into the home, those larger formats feel particularly relevant because they encourage sharing and create memorable occasions around the table.

“Food pairing is another area where beer deserves much greater attention. There’s genuinely a beer for almost every Christmas dish. Rich Belgian dubbels and quadrupels work beautifully with roast turkey, goose and glazed ham, while darker ales pair brilliantly with mature cheeses. Belgian fruit beers such as Kriek are fantastic alongside chocolate desserts because their bright acidity balances the richness perfectly. Beer has always been incredibly food-friendly; we just haven’t celebrated that enough.

“Those traditions extend beyond the glass too. Across the EU beer has long been used as an ingredient in festive cooking, whether that’s adding rich ales to slow-cooked dishes or even incorporating beer into Christmas puddings and cakes. It’s another example of how deeply rooted beer is in European festive culture.

“At the same time, European brewers continue to innovate. One of the most exciting developments is the growth of premium alcohol-free festive beers. Rather than producing generic lagers, breweries are creating alcohol-free Christmas ales and darker seasonal styles that retain all the flavour and complexity people expect. Consumers aren’t necessarily giving up alcohol completely; they simply want more choice and flexibility throughout the festive season.”

Spirits: Versatility, theatre and regional traditions are redefining festive entertaining

While Christmas remains a time for indulgence, the way consumers enjoy spirits is evolving. Rather than reserving them solely for late-night celebrations, spirits are increasingly being enjoyed throughout the day, with lighter serves, premium cocktails and more versatile drinking occasions becoming central to festive entertaining. Kristiane Sherry, spirits expert and advisor to the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign, believes Europe’s diverse spirits heritage is perfectly aligned with these changing habits.

“Christmas is still about treating ourselves, but consumers are becoming much more thoughtful in how they spend their money. People still want something that feels special on the table or under the tree, but they’re increasingly looking for bottles that deliver value through versatility, quality and experience rather than simply buying lots of different spirits.

“One of the biggest opportunities is Europe’s wonderful aperitif culture. Vermouths, bitters and aperitifs aren’t just for summer. They’re fantastic at Christmas too. A vermouth and tonic or an aperitivo spritz is lighter in alcohol, incredibly refreshing and easy to make feel festive with seasonal garnishes such as rosemary, cranberries, orange or evergreen herbs. As Christmas entertaining stretches across long lunches, afternoon gatherings and early evening celebrations, these lighter serves become much more relevant.

“We’re also seeing consumers moderate in different ways. It’s not just about no-and-low alcohol drinks anymore. Smaller cocktails, highballs and lighter serves allow people to enjoy premium spirits across several occasions without feeling every drink has to be a large one. Tiny cocktails are becoming particularly popular because they let people try more flavours while still feeling indulgent.

“Classic cocktails are also being reimagined rather than reinvented. A Negroni with festive spices, a beautifully garnished Martini or a smoky whisky cocktail can feel completely different with thoughtful seasonal touches. Consumers still love familiar drinks; they simply want them to feel a little more special at Christmas.

“Social media has encouraged people to think much more about the theatre of drinks. Beautiful glassware, distinctive ice, smoked serves and food-inspired garnishes all help transform a simple cocktail into something memorable. We’re even seeing festive treats such as miniature gingerbread biscuits or mince pies becoming part of cocktail presentations, creating experiences that people genuinely enjoy sharing.

“Looking ahead, European whiskies are one of the most exciting categories to watch. Producers across countries including France, Denmark, Sweden and Germany are creating exceptional whiskies that often offer fantastic quality and value while bringing a fresh perspective to the category. They have greater freedom to innovate, which makes them particularly appealing to consumers looking to discover something new.

“Swedish aquavit GI is another spirit that deserves much greater recognition. It brings together so many of today’s trends: a genuine sense of place, Scandinavian heritage, savoury botanical flavours and remarkable versatility. As more consumers become interested in Nordic food and drink traditions, I think aquavit has a real opportunity to become part of Christmas entertaining.”