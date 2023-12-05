National Fish and Chip Day Commemorates D-Day’s 80th Anniversary

In a tribute to all those involved in the D-Day landings, the most extensive naval, land, and air operation in history, National Fish and Chip Day is making a one-time change from its usual Friday celebration. In 2024, the event will honour the nation’s beloved dish on Thursday, 6th June, coinciding with the 80th Anniversary of this pivotal day.

Marking its 9th year, National Fish and Chip Day will pay homage to the crucial role of fish and chips during WWI and WWII, particularly on D-Day. Termed ‘Good Companions’ by Winston Churchill, who ensured they were never rationed, fish and chips were vital for national morale. Remarkably, during the D-Day landings, soldiers used a two-word code, ‘fish’ and ‘chips’, to identify friends or foes in enemy territory at night.

Fish and chips, often seen as the British national dish, were integral to the war efforts in both World Wars. The British Government ensured the continuous supply of fish and potatoes to keep this staple dish available.

Gary Lewis, President of the National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA), the founders of National Fish and Chip Day, stated, “National Fish and Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish, and because of the intrinsic links it has always had with the world wars and D-Day we knew we wanted to be as involved as possible so have moved the date to show our support.”

National Fish and Chip Day is a time to appreciate and thank everyone who contributes to placing fish and chips at the heart of every community. This includes the hardworking fishers braving all weathers to catch the fish, the farmers cultivating the best potatoes and peas, and the fish and chip shops and restaurants that turn these fresh ingredients into our cherished family favourite.

For more information, visit www.nationalfishandchipday.org.uk.