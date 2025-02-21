Polker Makes a Comeback with Closed Beta Launch on 22nd February

Polker is making a highly anticipated return to the gaming world with the official closed beta launch for iOS and Android, scheduled for 22nd February 2025 at 10 AM EST. After overcoming challenges in the evolving blockchain gaming industry since 2021, Polker is back stronger than ever, set to revolutionise the online poker experience.

The closed beta will provide early access to registered users, allowing them to explore the Polker Metaverse ahead of its wider release. This innovative poker platform enhances traditional gameplay by integrating blockchain technology with an interactive and engaging social experience. With Polker’s native token, PKR, maintaining a significant role, the platform is well-positioned to make waves in both Web3 gaming and the broader digital entertainment sector.

Beta participants will have the chance to engage with a state-of-the-art poker ecosystem, featuring immersive graphics, strategic gameplay, and blockchain-based functionalities. As Polker continues its development, it remains dedicated to innovation, ensuring that both experienced poker players and newcomers can enjoy a dynamic metaverse where competition and community come together.

For an exclusive first look at the gameplay, watch the demo on YouTube. Stay connected by following Polker Metaverse on X, Instagram, Discord, Telegram, and CoinMarketCap for the latest updates, sneak peeks, and community discussions.