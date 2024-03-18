Spring Into Action with Lawn Mowing Simulator’s Debut on Nintendo Switch & Meta-Quest VR

With spring’s arrival, bringing its palette of verdant hues, those fortunate to have gardens begin to turn their thoughts outdoors. However, gaming aficionados with a penchant for lawn care need not venture outside or confront the often unpredictable UK weather.

Since its initial release on platforms like Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, Lawn Mowing Simulator has carved a niche within the gaming community, achieving near-global cult status. The game owes its popularity to providing players with a deeply engaging, authentic, and soothing experience of mowing across various picturesque settings.

Players are transported to diverse locations, from stately country homes and ancient castles to suburban plots and horse paddocks, where they can perfect lawns using authentic ride-on mower models. The game challenges players to navigate a series of obstacles and considerations.

This week’s launch of Lawn Mowing Simulator on the Nintendo Switch (14th March) and the subsequent release on Meta-Quest VR introduces a refreshing twist, allowing players to tend to their virtual gardens on the move. Developed by Liverpool’s own Skyhook Games Studio and astragon Entertainment, the game makes full use of Nintendo’s innovative features, offering a smooth and engaging experience akin to a gentle spring zephyr.

The standard edition invites gamers to embark on an unparalleled virtual lawn-mowing journey. Players can hone their landscaping skills across vibrant terrains and even manage their lawn-care enterprises, tackling financial oversight, staff recruitment, and the acquisition of officially licensed mowers from renowned manufacturers like Toro, SCAG, STIGA, and EGO.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch sees the launch of the Landmark Edition, which includes downloadable content that opens up the opportunity to maintain areas around iconic landmarks such as Stonehenge and a Dino Safari Park, offering a unique twist to the lawn maintenance experience.

Set for release on 21st March, Lawn Mowing Simulator VR offers an immersive experience with beautifully rendered locations and a headquarters for managing your lawn-care business. The VR edition, a collaborative effort between Skyhook Games Studio and Curve Games, introduces new interactive elements like an in-game smartwatch to help players track their progress and objectives.

The VR technology employed ensures a highly realistic gaming experience, mirroring the physical aspects of mowing and cultivating a serene virtual environment, which can offer the mental health benefits akin to actual gardening.

As simulation games continue to captivate the market, anticipation for these new releases of Lawn Mowing Simulator is mounting, promising to elevate the gaming experience. For further details on Lawn Mowing Simulator for Nintendo Switch and Meta-Quest VR, visit www.skyhookgames.co.uk or follow their social media updates.