Inheritance Tax: the growing challenge facing more families

Beaumont Wealth is encouraging families to review their Inheritance Tax (IHT) position, as frozen tax thresholds and rising property values mean that more estates could now be subject to IHT.

Why are more families facing Inheritance Tax?

People often assume that Inheritance Tax only applies to the very wealthy. However, with the nil-rate band (the standard IHT threshold) frozen until 2030 and property values rising, more families are finding their estates could fall within the scope of Inheritance Tax.

Many don’t realise this until they seek professional advice.

The importance of planning

There are a number of strategies that can help reduce the value of an estate for Inheritance Tax purposes, including making use of gifting allowances, placing assets into trusts where appropriate, and reviewing pension and investment arrangements.

However, some planning opportunities can take several years to become fully effective, which is why starting the planning process as early as possible is important.

The emotional impact

Inheritance Tax is more than just a financial issue. For many families, it raises concerns about preserving wealth for future generations and ensuring that loved ones receive as much of their inheritance as possible.

Without proper planning, beneficiaries may face an unexpected tax bill, potentially leading to difficult decisions about family homes, investments, or other valuable assets.

Common misconceptions about Inheritance Tax

One of the biggest misconceptions is that Inheritance Tax only affects the very wealthy. In reality, a family home, combined with savings, investments, pensions, and life insurance, can easily push an estate above the available thresholds.

Another common misconception is that having a will automatically resolves any Inheritance Tax concerns. While a will is an essential part of estate planning, it doesn’t necessarily minimise the amount of tax that may be payable.

Mark Evans, Managing Director at Beaumont Wealth, said: “Many people are surprised to discover that their estate may be liable for Inheritance Tax. The good news is that planning opportunities are available. Taking professional advice can help ensure more of your wealth passes to the people you care about most.”

Protecting your family’s future

Inheritance Tax planning is not just about reducing your tax bill. It’s about giving your family peace of mind, protecting your savings, and making sure future generations benefit from what you’ve built.

Working with a financial adviser can help you understand your options and create a plan that matches your family’s needs and goals, helping to ensure more of your wealth is passed on to the next generation.