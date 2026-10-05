J2 Flooring’s Iconic LVT Wins Gold at the National Flooring Innovation Awards 2026

LANCASHIRE, UK. October 5th, 2026 – J2 Flooring is celebrating after its Iconic LVT flooring range was awarded Gold in the Design, Smooths category at the National Flooring Innovation Awards 2026, recognising the range’s innovative approach to authentic wood-effect flooring.

The National Flooring Innovation Awards celebrate innovation across the UK flooring industry, recognising leading products and initiatives across a range of categories. Iconic by J2 Flooring was selected as the Gold Winner in Category 5 – Design, Smooths.

Designed to push the boundaries of what is possible with luxury vinyl flooring, Iconic was created around one central ambition: to deliver an LVT flooring that looks and feels as close to natural timber as possible.

The range features twice as many individual plank designs as traditional LVT, helping to create a more natural and varied appearance when installed. Its print film is produced using scans of real pieces of timber, carefully selected by J2 Flooring to capture authentic grain, character and detail.

Adding another layer of realism, Iconic incorporates an artisan registered embossing surface texture, designed to replicate the tactile characteristics of natural wood.

The combination of authentic timber imagery, increased plank variation and detailed surface texture gives Iconic a highly realistic appearance, helping to create the look and feel of a genuine timber floor while delivering the practical benefits associated with LVT.

The Gold award provides further recognition for J2 Flooring’s focus on design-led innovation and its commitment to developing flooring that combines the visual appeal of natural materials with the practicality and versatility of luxury vinyl flooring.

“Winning Gold at the National Flooring Innovation Awards is a fantastic achievement for everyone at J2 Flooring,” said Stephen Latham, Managing Director. “Iconic was developed because we wanted to challenge perceptions of what LVT could look and feel like. We put a huge amount of focus into the detail – from the timber used to create the print designs through to the embossing – to achieve a level of authenticity that really stands out.”

“To have that approach recognised with a Gold award is a fantastic endorsement of the range and the work that has gone into creating it.”

The award comes as J2 Flooring continues to develop its LVT offering, with its wider collection encompassing wood, stone and patterned designs, alongside a variety of plank, herringbone, parquet and other formats.

Combining design, durability and practicality, J2 Flooring’s LVT collection offers flooring solutions for a wide range of residential and commercial interiors.