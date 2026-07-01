Narro Associates Announces Leadership Transition as Robbie Templeton Appointed Managing Director

EDINBURGH, UK. July 1st, 2026 – Employee-owned structural and civil engineering consultancy Employee-owned structural and civil engineering consultancy Narro has announced a leadership transition, with Robbie Templeton succeeding Ben Adam as Managing Director.

This long planned transition marks a significant milestone for the Practice as it continues to build on four decades of growth and success. Following the transition, Robbie Templeton will assume responsibility for leading the business, bringing a fresh perspective, while Ben Adam will remain actively involved as a Board Director, supporting the strategic direction of the company and ensuring continuity of leadership. As an employee-owned business, these transitions are an integral part of the development and growth strategy.

Narro has grown from a small Edinburgh-based engineering Practice founded by David Narro into a 100-strong consultancy operating from seven locations across the UK. Employee-owned since 2014, the business has established a reputation for delivering innovative structural and civil engineering solutions across a diverse range of sectors, including conservation, culture, education, infrastructure, residential, commercial and industrial projects.

Ben Adam, who has spent almost three decades with Narro after joining as a graduate engineer in 1998, has served as Managing Director since 2017. During his tenure, the Practice has continued its growth trajectory, expanded geographically, strengthened its employee ownership culture and delivered a number of landmark projects across the UK. His expertise in conservation engineering and sustainable design has helped shape many of Narro’s most significant projects, including work at the Glasgow School of Art, the National Museum of Scotland and the Burrell Collection.

Commenting on the transition, Ben Adam said: “It has been a tremendous privilege to lead Narro and to work alongside all the talented colleagues throughout my career. What makes Narro special is our people and the culture we have built together. As an employee-owned business, something I’ve been incredibly passionate about, our success has always been driven by collective commitment, collaboration and a shared passion for engineering excellence.

“Robbie has played a key role in Narro’s development over many years and is an outstanding leader. He understands our values, our clients and our ambitions for the future. I am delighted to be handing over to someone with the experience, energy and vision to lead the business into its next chapter.”

Robbie Templeton also joined Narro as a graduate engineer in 2006, and has progressed through the business over a 20-year career, becoming a Board Director in 2023. A Chartered Engineer with extensive experience across both new-build and conservation projects, Robbie has led teams on a wide range of high-profile developments and has been instrumental in the growth of Narro’s Aberdeen office and presence across northern Scotland.

Robbie Templeton said: “Narro has given me incredible opportunities throughout my career, and I am honoured to be taking on the role of Managing Director. Ben, and David before him, has provided exceptional leadership and leaves a business that is strong, ambitious and well positioned for the future.

“Our employee-owned model creates a unique culture where people genuinely care about the success of the business and the quality of work we deliver. We have a fantastic team, an exceptional client base and exciting opportunities ahead. I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place, while continuing to innovate, invest in our people and support the sustainable growth of the Practice.”



As Narro celebrates its 40th anniversary year, the leadership transition reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to nurturing talent from within and ensuring continuity for clients, employees and partners. The team remains focused on delivering technically excellent, sustainable and creative engineering solutions while continuing to expand its reach across the UK.