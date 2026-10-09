Alison Bell Launches New Wellness Website Featuring Free Monthly Reflect & Connect Sessions

WARFIELD, UK. October 8th, 2026: Wellness coach Alison Bell has launched AlisonBellWellness.com, a new website that brings her coaching and personal development services together while highlighting Reflect & Connect, a free monthly online initiative created to help people make time for their wellbeing.

The platform offers individuals and organisations a single place to explore Alison’s coaching, workshops, retreats and development programmes, with a choice of online and face-to-face opportunities.

A fully qualified life coach, Alison is also a certified teacher of the internationally recognised Heal Your Life® philosophy developed by self-help pioneer Louise Hay. Her work centres on helping people improve their wellbeing, grow in confidence and identify positive ways forward in their personal and professional lives.

AlisonBellWellness.com features her range of services, including individual coaching, corporate wellbeing support, workshops, retreats and a six-week Heal Your Life® programme. By bringing these options together, the website helps visitors discover the support available and identify opportunities that reflect their needs.

Reflect & Connect is a key part of the new platform. Hosted online by Alison each month, the free session is described as “a free monthly moment to pause” and encourages participants to explore a different wellbeing topic through guided visualisation, journalling, affirmations and time for reflection.

The initiative offers an alternative to wellbeing programmes that rely on paid subscriptions, memberships or formal course enrolment. Its free-to-attend format is intended to create an inclusive space where people can experience reflective wellbeing practices without needing previous knowledge or a dedicated budget.

Commenting on the launch, Alison Bell said: “Creating AlisonBellWellness.com has been an important milestone and brings together everything I offer in one place. My aim has always been to provide supportive and accessible opportunities for people to focus on their wellbeing, whether through coaching, workshops, retreats or personal development programmes.”

On the purpose of the monthly sessions, Alison added: “Life can be busy and demanding, and many people rarely give themselves permission to stop and reflect. Reflect & Connect was created to offer a gentle, welcoming space where people can take time for themselves each month, explore meaningful themes and develop simple practices that support their wellbeing.”

The business operates under the message ‘Empower Your Wellness’, encouraging people to take an active role in their own growth and wellbeing. Alison combines practical coaching approaches with reflective activities that support self-awareness, resilience and the ability to navigate change.

The launch also reflects the growing emphasis on wellbeing in everyday life and the workplace. As more employers recognise the importance of employee wellbeing, interest in coaching, retreats and personal development opportunities continues to develop.

With the new website now live, Alison plans to build on her existing work by expanding her workshops, retreats and coaching programmes. She also intends to grow her online community through Reflect & Connect and additional resources that encourage people to make wellbeing a regular priority.

By combining professional support with a free monthly community session, Alison aims to provide different ways for people to engage with personal development, whether they are seeking structured coaching or simply looking for time to reflect.

The next Reflect & Connect session is scheduled for 19th October 2026 at 12.30pm and is free to attend. To reserve your place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/transformational-workshops-1138019/