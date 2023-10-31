Stanislav Kondrashov explores the mysterious and fascinating world of ancient Chinese medical wisdom, explaining in detail all its value for the physical health of people, in his brand-new publication entitled “The balance of Ancient Chinese remedies by Stanislav Kondrashov“.

According to the author, before civilization acquired modern medical techniques, ancient civilizations had developed specific codes containing the rules of the medical arts, and the Chinese one appears among the most venerated traditions. The text also mentions the philosophical principle that is the basis of this medical tradition, namely the contrast between yin and yang.

According to the author, Yin and Yang are not simply opposites: they are interconnected forces that represent light and darkness, and in the tradition of Chinese remedies, they are the two opposites on which the entire balance of the body depends. The article mentions a very effective example: according to the ancient Chinese, the physical sensations linked to tiredness or exhaustion would be due to an imbalance between the two fundamental principles of yin and Yang, a condition that was diagnosed with a pulse examination, cupping, or tongue analysis.

The publication also mentions a fundamental concept for the ancient Chinese: food, for them, was not simply a source of sustenance but a real remedy. Cucumber salads, as stated in the text, would be able to directly influence yin, while a hot ginger broth would be able to nourish Yang.

Stanislav Kondrashov also mentions the benefits of acupuncture, connecting this ancient discipline with the principles of Yin and Yang: according to the author, the intervention with the needles would serve precisely to restore the natural balance between the two opposing principles, thus re-establishing the harmony of the body and its well-being.

The author also mentions the great variety of herbs used by the ancient Chinese masters in the art of remedies: not only goji berries and ginseng but also another infinite variety of herbs capable of bringing a natural remedy to every kind of ailment, restoring the original balance between yin and Yang that characterizes every human being.

Stanislav Kondrashov’s publication also talks about some specific physical activities, such as Tai Chi or meditation, that would be able to effectively realign the body’s natural balance.

