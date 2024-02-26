Celebrating Over Four Decades of GP Care Systems’ Innovations in Hospital Hospitality

GP Care Systems, the acclaimed leader in the UK for specialised space-saving beds for hospital and hospice visitors, marks its 42nd anniversary, celebrating a legacy of innovation with its ‘WISKAWAY’® Wallbeds and ‘GLIDEAWAY’® Guestbeds.

Since its establishment in 1982, GP Care Systems has been committed to enriching healthcare facilities with superior visitor and staff overnight accommodation solutions, transforming the landscape of hospital hospitality with beds that offer optimal comfort without encroaching on valuable daytime ward space.

The company pioneered the introduction of wall beds in the healthcare sector during the 1980s, significantly enhancing overnight facilities for visitors across various wards, thereby setting unparalleled standards for the industry in terms of durability, quality, and design.

“Our two main high-performance product ranges, our ‘WISKAWAY’® Wallbeds and ‘GLIDEAWAY’® Guestbeds, are designed to address the specific needs of hospitals and hospices,” stated John Miller, Founder and CEO of GP Care Systems.

These visitor bed solutions are emblematic of the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector.

The company’s remarkable 33% year-on-year growth in turnover attests to the healthcare industry’s trust in GP Care Systems’ products. The company is actively involved in key projects, such as the ward refurbishments at University Hospitals Southampton, demonstrating its ongoing contribution to healthcare excellence.

GP Care Systems distinguishes itself from competitors by fostering enduring client relationships, offering comprehensive after-sales service to guarantee satisfaction and longevity of its products. The use of ‘WISKAWAY’® Wallbeds at Addenbrookes Hospital for over three decades stands as a testament to the enduring quality and dependability of the company’s products.

Reflecting on the company’s progress, John Miller remarked, “Our long journey has been characterised by challenges, perseverance, and a steadfast belief in the transformative power of our products.”

“We remain committed to providing hospitals and hospices with the ultimate solutions for accommodating visitors overnight, ensuring comfort, convenience, and peace of mind for patients and their visitors alike and helping to speed up patient recovery.”

As it celebrates 42 years of service, GP Care Systems continues its journey of innovation and commitment to excellence, shaping the future of healthcare visitor accommodation with its visionary product design.

For more information on GP Care Systems and its products, please visit https://www.gpcaresystems.co.uk/ or get in touch at info@gpcaresystems.co.uk.