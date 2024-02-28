iMed Medical: Leading the Way in Personalized Health Tourism in Türkiye

Zubeyde Akdas, the innovative mind behind Istanbul’s iMed Medical, has reimagined the health tourism model by introducing services akin to having a personal health assistant for foreign patients in Türkiye. She pointed out the significant price advantage of medical procedures in Türkiye, which are markedly less expensive by at least 30-40% than in the UK, Europe, and the US, establishing Istanbul as a sought-after destination for health tourism.

Akdas discussed their approach to propelling Türkiye’s stature in the health tourism arena by facilitating direct links between international patients and Türkiye’s esteemed healthcare institutions and professionals, stating: “We have the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health. We provide services in plastic surgery, obesity and hair transplantation. Those who prefer Istanbul can plan their course of treatment by phone, online, or in consultation with our personal counselors in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

Türkiye’s Growing Health Tourism Sector

Report by Future Market Insights, a renowned US-based analytics firm, suggest a 6.6% increase in Türkiye’s health tourism revenue, from 3,751.6 million dollars in 2023 to the end of 2033.

Akdaş commented on the escalating interest in Türkiye as a health tourism destination, stating:

“With its geographical location, cultural beauties, professional health personnel, and clinics, Türkiye, and mainly Istanbul, is the address of choice for people who desire to have better treatment services at more affordable prices. Turkish clinics that follow world trends enhance patient satisfaction with innovative treatments.”

Customized Patient Assistance: Comprehensive Language and Nursing Support

Zubeyde Akdas, the leader of iMed Medical, outlined their extensive range of health tourism services, from cosmetic surgeries to hair transplants and obesity management, stating:

“Procedures do not only refer to surgical procedures for us. It is also a step towards redefining the beauty standards of individuals on their own terms. With the latest surgical techniques and a patient-centered approach, we offer a journey that is both transformative and comfortable. We have a wide choice of hospitals, surgeons, and medical staff. That’s why we don’t have a waiting list. After the necessary and desired treatments are determined, we quickly schedule and invite our foreign patients to Istanbul. Our patients are accommodated in 5-star luxury hotels. During your stay, we provide personalized services with the support of our interpreter, private nurse and team. Our patients can easily integrate their visits with vacations or business trips.”

Renewed Interest in Natural Aesthetic Preferences

“We follow all developments and innovations in the rapidly developing health tourism sector with about 45 colleagues. We prioritize the wishes of our patients. The preferences of celebrities have a great influence on foreign patients coming to Türkiye,” says Zubeyde Akdas,

“There is a comeback to the natural in aesthetics. The exaggerated look gave way to a natural appearance. Particularly celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, who decided to undergo hip reduction made statements supporting the natural appearance by expressing their experiences. These statements have not only raised awareness but also helped to normalize those reversing cosmetic regulations is a common choice. Women embraced natural body aesthetics. Especially buttock implant removal and BBL reduction operations have increased in popularity. The smaller and shaped butt appearance has become the new favorite of patients.”

Emphasis on Genuine Beauty and Patient-Centered Outcomes

In her final thoughts, Akdas emphasized their dedication to achieving patient satisfaction and delivering tailored services in collaboration with Türkiye’s premier healthcare experts, clinics, and hospitals:

“We listen to our patients and take their wishes into consideration to provide quality healthcare. Many women now seek comfort, natural beauty, and inner peace. In this regard, we have recently encountered mostly patients wishing to farewell their implants.

“Fashion and beauty standards change over time. Women who want to keep up with fashion may want smaller buttocks. Some women care too much about societal expectations. Others undergo surgery due to physical ailments. Overall, due to many external factors, women now prefer a firmer and smaller butt.”