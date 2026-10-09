Green Gold Clinic Launches New Website as Kent Herbal Medicine Practice Expands

KENT, UK. October 8th, 2026 – Kent-based herbal medicine practitioner Maria Shahin has launched a new website for – Kent-based herbal medicine practitioner Maria Shahin has launched a new website for Green Gold Clinic as the practice continues to develop its presence across the region. The launch provides a new online platform for patients seeking information about clinical herbal medicine and access to consultation services.

Based in Kent, Green Gold Clinic is led by Maria Shahin, a fully accredited and professionally insured practitioner of Western Herbal Medicine. The new website has been introduced as part of the clinic’s ongoing development and includes a complimentary five-minute discovery consultation for prospective patients.

The main strength of the Green Gold Clinic is assisting the corporate industry, working alongside employers training their employees, to improve their productivity and efficacy to level up their work by assisting them along the way. Maria does this by discussing stress levels, menopause, Andropause, hormonal levels and metabolic health.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Maria Shahin, whose professional journey into herbal medicine has spanned more than a decade. While her formal qualifications were completed in the UK, her interest in plants and natural remedies began much earlier.

Maria Shahin recalls developing a fascination with botanical ingredients as a child, experimenting with natural scents and mixtures while other children were playing.

That curiosity later evolved into a professional career that included more than 20 years working within the perfume industry, providing extensive experience with plant-derived ingredients and their properties.

After spending 3 years living and working in the United States, Maria Shahin relocated to England in 2019. She went on to complete her clinical herbal medicine training and has been fully qualified in the UK since 2023.

Today, Green Gold Clinic welcomes adults aged 18 to 80, with a particular focus on supporting individuals navigating health concerns associated with mid-life. Services are delivered through a personalised consultation process, enabling patients to discuss their health history, nutrition, supplement’s, chronic and acute medical conditions.

Maria Shahin is a member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists, the UK’s leading professional body for herbal practitioners. Her training included extensive academic study and supervised clinical practice, equipping her with experience across a broad spectrum of acute and chronic health concerns.

The new website has been designed to make information about herbal medicine more accessible and to provide a clearer introduction to the clinic’s services.

“Launching the website is an important step in making it easier for people to understand what clinical herbal medicine involves and how consultations can support their health needs,” said Maria. “For many people, the first challenge is knowing where to find reliable information, and the website helps provide that starting point.”

The launch comes at a time when public interest in herbal medicine and lifestyle-focused approaches to health continues to grow. While herbal medicine remains a specialist discipline, practitioners are increasingly using digital platforms to improve access to information and patient engagement.

Maria Shahin believes that developing a strong online presence is now an essential part of modern clinical practice.

“My experience through study, clinical training and professional practice has reinforced the importance of taking an individual approach to health,” she said. “The website enables patients to learn more about that process and decide whether a consultation may be appropriate for them.”

With the launch of the new website, Green Gold Clinic is looking to strengthen its presence across Kent and provide a dedicated online resource for individuals interested in gaining a herbal medicine prescription, supplement and nutrition advice as well as exercise guidance.