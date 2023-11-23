Smart Reporting to Highlight AI Integration in Radiology at RSNA 2023

Smart Reporting is excited to participate in the Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2023), from November 26th to 29th, 2023. Hosted at McCormick Place in Chicago, RSNA is known as the world’s leading annual imaging event. The IAIP demonstration, a collaborative project, aims to showcase how AI technologies can be smoothly incorporated into the diagnostic radiology workflow. This interactive display will offer a detailed understanding of AI’s potential, guiding attendees to ask pertinent questions and providing them with the knowledge to effectively implement and expand AI in their radiology practices. Located in South Hall A, Level 3, Booth 4358, the IAIP demonstration will feature teams in the AI Showcase, with tours running every 30 minutes throughout RSNA 2023. A special media tour for journalists is arranged for Tuesday, November 28, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

The IAIP demonstration will include real-life clinical scenarios covering both emergency and long-term care. With 20 vendors presenting 28 advanced products, attendees will experience different stages of the radiology workflow, witnessing AI tools, health IT standards, and reporting solutions firsthand.

This showcase will highlight key stages in the radiology workflow where AI can significantly aid radiologists, boost efficiency, and improve care quality. These stages encompass radiologist scheduling, imaging examination ordering, acquisition protocoling, image interpretation with AI clinical decision support, synoptic reporting, and electronic health record integration.

Philipp Matthies, Head of Research & Innovation at Smart Reporting, comments, “As a leader in HealthTech, we are excited to join the IAIP demonstration at RSNA 2023. This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to advancing the field of radiology through the integration of cutting-edge AI solutions. We believe that by leveraging AI technology within the radiology workflow, we can empower healthcare professionals to provide faster input, achieve better output, and ultimately deliver smarter care to patients.”

Smart Reporting’s SmartReports will be a key part of a comprehensive live demonstration, incorporating Worklist, PACS, AI Orchestrator solutions, Fovia’s AI findings viewer, and AI solutions from Siemens Healthineers and Qure AI. After the user reviews the AI findings, coded findings relevant to reporting will be automatically sent to SmartReports using HL7 FHIR. Within SmartReports, synoptic reports will be pre-populated, modified, finalized, and distributed, aiding organizational and clinical analytics.

IAIP is a joint initiative involving industry partners, radiologists, and imaging informaticists. The smooth integration relies on established standards like DICOM, HL7 FHIR, the IHE framework, CDE reporting, and others.

Everyone is welcome to visit the Smart Reporting team at RSNA 2023 (South Hall Level 3, Booth 4953) to explore SmartReports and see the future of radiology.