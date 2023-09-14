Woman Diagnosed with Rare Cancer After 18 Months of Misdiagnosis

Paige Nunu, a 30-year-old brand and strategy director from Manchester, UK, claims it took doctors 18 months to diagnose her rare cancer, during which time they dismissed her symptoms as “just in her head.” She was eventually diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

Paige had been experiencing a range of concerning symptoms for months, including chest pains, back pain, a lump in her neck, night sweats, and extreme fatigue. However, medical professionals allegedly dismissed her concerns, leaving her frustrated and in pain.

Determined to find answers, Paige spent £1,500 on private treatments, including visits to a physiotherapist, chiropractor, gynaecologist, and acupuncturist, but none of these treatments provided relief.

Despite experiencing worsening symptoms, including sharp, stabbing chest pains, Paige’s doctors attributed her condition to costochondritis, which they believed was related to long Covid. She was prescribed pain medication, but her pain persisted.

Paige’s partner, Dean, tried various methods to alleviate her pain, but nothing seemed to work. When Paige requested another scan, her doctors allegedly told her that the pain was psychological and even sent her podcasts and YouTube videos on understanding pain complexity.

As her condition worsened and a lump appeared in her neck, Paige sought medical help once again but claims to have been dismissed. She was also misdiagnosed with IBS, stress, and food sensitivities, which led her to change her diet with no improvement in her symptoms.

Finally, in October 2022, Paige saw a doctor who took her symptoms seriously and ordered blood tests. She was then sent to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma on October 21, 2022.

Paige’s initial reaction to the diagnosis was shock, as she was unfamiliar with lymphoma. She had been caring for her mother, who was also living with cancer, and was consumed by her mother’s health.

Due to the advanced stage of her cancer, Paige had to begin chemotherapy immediately, which prevented her from undergoing IVF treatment to freeze her eggs. Despite her desire to have children, the prospect of chemotherapy made her hesitant to undergo the process.

The cancer had spread to Paige’s spleen and bones, requiring her to undergo chemotherapy with seven different drugs to combat the cancer. The treatment was grueling, and Paige described the months following the end of chemotherapy as the saddest and loneliest she had experienced.

Fortunately, the treatment was successful, and Paige is now in remission. She hopes to raise awareness of living with cancer by sharing her story on social media and has fulfilled her dream of launching her own business, a brand transformation consultancy and marketing agency.

Paige added, “I finished chemotherapy in March, and I’m now focused on recovering and living life to the fullest. I am committed to raising awareness of what it’s like living with cancer by sharing my story across my social media. I am back to doing what I love, and I am overjoyed to say that. I feel fearless in comparison to my previous self.”