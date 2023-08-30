Woman Recounts Traumatic Birth Experience as Doctors Intervene to Deliver Baby

A woman has shared the harrowing story of her traumatic birth experience, where doctors had to intervene to “pull” her baby out, leading to a cascade of physical and emotional challenges.

Meg Jones, 38, and her partner, David, 40, had thoroughly prepared for the birth of their first child, Jude, but were unprepared for the ordeal that awaited them.

Originally planning for a water pool birth, Meg’s situation quickly escalated when her baby’s heart rate dropped significantly during labour. After hours of pushing, it became evident that the baby was stuck in the birthing canal, prompting emergency action.

Rushed into an emergency labour room with a team of doctors, Meg underwent an episiotomy and the use of ventouse to deliver her baby, Jude.

The trauma of the birth took a toll on Meg’s mental health, compounded by her baby being sent to the neonatal ward for observation. She experienced post-birth shock responses and traumatic stress symptoms, including shaking and cold sweats.

Despite the challenges, Meg’s determination to heal led her to launch Postpartum Plan, a holistic online programme that provides emotional and physical recovery support for parents during the postpartum period.

Reflecting on her journey, Meg emphasized the importance of proper postpartum care, noting that society often lacks adequate support for new parents. Her mission is to revolutionize postpartum care by offering education, expertise, and empowerment to parents.

Meg’s family grew to include two more children after Jude’s birth, and her own experience has fueled her commitment to helping others navigate the challenges of postpartum recovery.