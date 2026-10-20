Leeds locksmith company launches free 60-second door security calculator

LEEDS, UK. October 19th, 2026 – 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds has built a free online checker that scores a household door out of 100 and shows homeowners exactly what to improve, just before the clocks go back.

With the clocks going back on Sunday 25 October and darker evenings on the way, a Leeds locksmith has launched a free online tool that lets homeowners check how well their front door would stand up to a break-in.

The Door Security Calculator , built by 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds, takes about 60 seconds to complete. Homeowners answer a few questions about their door type, locks, glazing and any extra security fitted. They get an instant score between 15 and 100, along with the most likely method of attack, the weakest points, and a list of recommended security upgrades.

The tool is free to use. It doesn’t require a sign-up and no email address is needed.

Built from real burglary repairs

The calculator is based on what the company see on live jobs. 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds has more than 15 years of experience and has attended hundreds of burglary-related lock and door repairs across Leeds and the surrounding areas.

“Most people lock their door, maybe add a chain, and assume they’re covered,” said Ben Gatenby of 1st Defence Locksmiths Leeds . “Real burglaries are fast and destructive. They go for the frame, the lock cylinder or the glass. Around 8 in every 10 burglary repairs we attend involve a snapped euro cylinder. A lot of homes in Leeds are still fitted with cylinders that can be snapped in 30 seconds with basic tools, and the homeowners have no idea.”

What the tool looks at

The calculator covers the weak points the company finds most often in customers homes:

Door type: wooden, uPVC, composite or steel

wooden, uPVC, composite or steel Locks fitted: including whether a euro cylinder is unrated, 1-star or 3-star anti-snap (TS007), and whether a mortice lock carries the BS3621 kitemark.

including whether a euro cylinder is unrated, 1-star or 3-star anti-snap (TS007), and whether a mortice lock carries the BS3621 kitemark. Glazing: from no glass to a fully glazed door.

from no glass to a fully glazed door. Extra protection: sash jammers, rack bolts, London and Birmingham bars, hinge bolts, high security handles and door chains.

sash jammers, rack bolts, London and Birmingham bars, hinge bolts, high security handles and door chains. Visible deterrents: CCTV, video doorbells and indoor cameras.

Scores of 80 and above indicate strong resistance. Scores of 60 to 79 point to a decent baseline with room for improvement. Anything below 60 signals critical weak points that are easy to exploit.

Cameras deter, but they don’t stop a break-in

The tool deliberately treats smart deterrents differently from physical security. Video doorbells and CCTV can put a burglar off, but they do not stop a door from being forced.

“Electronics change the odds, but they won’t keep a burglar out,” said Ben Gatenby. “The biggest improvement most people can make is a 3-star anti-snap cylinder, and it’s also one of the most straightforward upgrades.”

A quick security check, not a replacement for a survey