Norrsken Makes Product Specification Easier for UK Architects via NBS Source

Norrsken, a UK manufacturer specialising in high-performance, triple-glazed aluminium-clad timber windows and doors, has announced a partnership with NBS to publish its passive house certified products on NBS Source, the UK’s leading product specification platform for the construction industry.

Through the collaboration, architects, specifiers and designers can now access detailed technical specifications, CAD resources and product data for nine of Norrsken’s most frequently specified products at no cost. These resources are available directly via NBS Source, a platform used by more than 5,000 architecture and engineering practices nationwide.

BIM objects for all nine products will be released in both Revit and IFC formats over the coming six weeks. Each product will be supported by multiple opening configurations, alongside timber and aluminium-clad options.

NBS Source enables users to search, compare and select from over 26,000 construction products and integrates directly with NBS Chorus specification software, as well as plugins for Revit, ArchiCAD and Vectorworks. Norrsken’s listings include full technical data for three passive house certified window ranges and six door ranges, all manufactured to bespoke requirements and achieving U-values as low as 0.64 W/m²K.

“Architects need reliable partners who understand the technical demands of modern, low-energy building design,” said Alex Alsop, sales director at Norrsken.

“By joining NBS Source, we’re streamlining workflows for architect practices of all sizes and making it easier for specifiers to access the detailed product information they need at the earliest stages of a project. This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting architects with award-winning service from manufacture through to installation and aftercare.”

The BIM objects currently in development reflect Norrsken’s bespoke manufacturing capabilities, covering a wide range of configurations. These include tilt-and-turn windows, large-format sliding doors up to 8,500mm, French doors with side and top lights, and entrance doors available in multiple styles.

All products can be specified in either timber or aluminium-clad finishes, with any RAL colour available, alongside project-specific hardware and optional features. Each BIM object is authored in line with NBS standards and includes CAWS and Uniclass 2015 classifications to ensure alignment with UK specification practices.

Norrsken manufactures its premium aluminium-clad timber windows and doors at a production facility operated by Viking Window AS in Estonia, while technical support and installation services are based in Poole. The company focuses on passive house and low-energy residential projects, offering end-to-end project management from initial survey through to installation, with a single point of accountability throughout.