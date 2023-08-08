The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Perfect Sliding Doors

If you’ve always dreamt of seamless access to the outdoors and unobstructed garden views, your desires can become reality with Aluminium Doors Direct. Selecting designs that align with your preferences, budget, and available space might seem daunting, but this guide from Aluminium Doors Direct simplifies the process.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, sliding doors offer enhanced ventilation, space-saving benefits, energy efficiency, and a seamless flow within the home. Owner Matt Leach highlights, “Sliding doors have gained significant popularity, especially in aluminium profiles. People now seek open-plan, spacious homes more than ever before. Our company has been dedicated to enhancing sliding door aesthetics and incorporating technological advancements.”

Aluminium Doors Direct Ltd provides key insights for choosing the ideal sliding door design:

Choosing the Right Configuration

Panel configuration refers to the number of panels in your sliding door and the sliding-to-fixed panel ratio. Options include two, three, four, and six panels. “The number of panels you opt for depends on the aperture size,” notes Owner Matt Leach. “While homeowners prefer larger panels, achievable sizes depend on the product.”

Working with professionals like the team at Aluminium Doors Direct ensures guidance through this process. “Opting for moveable panels provides flexibility for future area rearrangements,” advises Matt Leach, Director of Aluminium Doors Direct.

Selecting the Ideal Material

While UPVC and timber are options for sliding door materials, aluminium stands out. “Aluminium is remarkably strong, lightweight, and visually appealing,” says Matt. Aluminium sliding doors boast thin sightlines, expansive transparent panels, excellent weatherproofing, and energy efficiency.

Investing in quality materials prevents future expenses due to low durability. Aluminium sliding doors are durable, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient, making them ideal for modern homes.

Harmonising Colour Schemes with Interior Design

Aluminium Doors Direct offers a wide range of colours. Colour selection should complement the building’s foundation materials, as well as existing doors and windows. Consider your property’s surroundings.

Matt Leach explains, “Black can enhance modern décor while maintaining a sleek look, matching well with black light fixtures.” He continues, “Evaluate indoor and outdoor spaces. Are certain hues predominant? Consider whether you want contrasting or harmonising colours for your doors.”

For a comprehensive understanding of Aluminium Doors Direct’s designs and services, visit their website.