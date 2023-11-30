Cognota Launches a Nationwide Roadshow to Revolutionise Learning Operations for L&D Experts

Cognota, in collaboration with the LearnOps Community, is delighted to announce an innovative roadshow aimed at Reinventing Learning Operations. This series of complimentary workshops, both in-person and virtual, is designed for Learning and Development (L&D) professionals. The inaugural event is set for Wednesday, 24 January 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

As an innovator in corporate learning, Cognota has created the first and only LearnOps® platform, enhancing L&D operations. Partnering with the LearnOps Community, this extensive roadshow will offer exciting, cooperative workshops at no cost.

The workshops’ curriculum is extensive, covering seven stages of successful learning operations, evaluating current practices, and developing practical steps to reinvent L&D operations. Each session concludes with a one-hour drinks reception, offering a chance for attendees to network and share insights.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to connect with L&D professionals across the world,” expressed Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. “These workshops are designed to empower participants with the tools and knowledge to transform their L&D operations and drive significant business impact.”

Participants will be awarded a certificate upon workshop completion, certifying their progress in L&D operations. Additionally, they will receive a 30-day complimentary trial of the LearnOps platform, enabling them to apply their new skills.

Due to expected high demand, workshop spaces are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. The roadshow will later announce further locations, possibly featuring guest instructors from renowned learning officers and industry experts.

To enrol in a workshop, follow Cognota on LinkedIn or become a member of the LearnOps Community.