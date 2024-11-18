Elm Legal Services Celebrates 25 Years of Will-Writing Excellence in Bristol

Elm Legal Services, a Bristol-based leader in will-writing and estate planning, is proudly celebrating 25 years in business.

From modest beginnings in a back bedroom, the company has grown into a thriving enterprise with two offices, a team of 12, and a loyal client base of 45,000. Now generating £1 million in annual turnover, the company’s success is a testament to the vision and determination of its founder, Jim Emsley.

Founder Jim Emsley credits the company’s success to its commitment to making will-writing an accessible and stress-free experience. “Our ethos has always been to take the drama out of making a will,” says Emsley. “It’s a conversation most people avoid, but it’s one of the most important decisions they’ll make – often initiated around births, marriages and deaths.”

Emsley attributes much of his entrepreneurial drive to his ADHD, which he believes has been instrumental in the company’s growth. “ADHD has given me a relentless energy and focus when it comes to pushing the business forward. It’s helped me thrive under pressure, constantly look for ways to innovate, and tackle challenges head-on.”

The company’s journey has not been without challenges. Emsley overcame a difficult start in life, including time in Local Authority care and a lack of formal qualifications. However, he turned his circumstances around by earning a law degree from the University of the West of England (UWE), laying the foundation for Elm Legal Services. Since its launch, the company has successfully navigated economic downturns, industry changes, and the transition to online operations.

Now celebrating 25 years of success, Elm Legal Services is looking ahead. With probate services already part of its offerings, the company is exploring new opportunities, including adopting emerging technologies like AI and digital signatures.

The company’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. Elm Legal Services was recently shortlisted for Boutique Estate Planning Company of the Year at the Today’s Wills and Probate Awards, reflecting its commitment to quality and innovation.

For more information about Elm Legal Services, contact [email protected] or visit elm-online.co.uk.