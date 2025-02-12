Mooneerams Solicitors Names Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity as Its Charity of the Year for 2025

Mooneerams, a leading personal injury law firm in South Wales, has proudly selected the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity as its official Charity of the Year for 2025. The decision follows a remarkable response, with over 2,300 nominations from deserving charities across the region.

The Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity is dedicated to enhancing the care and experiences of the 90,000 children who receive treatment at Wales’ national children’s hospital every year. By funding cutting-edge medical equipment, improved facilities, and vital emotional support services, the charity plays a crucial role in improving health outcomes and making hospital stays less daunting for young patients and their families.

Mooneerams Solicitors has built a strong reputation for its expertise in personal injury law, offering specialist legal representation to clients throughout South Wales and beyond. Known for its client-centred approach and commitment to justice, the firm is also passionate about supporting charitable causes and making a positive impact in the community.

Alistair Worth, Managing Director at Mooneerams, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are incredibly proud to support the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity as our Charity of the Year for 2025. Their dedication to improving the lives of children and families during what can be the most challenging times is truly inspiring. At Mooneerams, we believe in giving back to our community, and we look forward to raising vital funds and awareness to help the charity continue its incredible work.”

Lucy Jones, Head of Fundraising and Development at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, shared her excitement about the new partnership: “We’re delighted at the opportunity to work with Mooneerams as their charity of the year in 2025. The team are already proving themselves to be dedicated and motivated partners, with staff already signed up to a variety of our events!

“As a charity that operates entirely thanks to public support, partnerships like these make a direct and tangible difference to the 90,000 children we support each year. This partnership will help to ensure that treatment and outcomes for young patients at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales can continue to improve – from funding new and innovative medical equipment and facilities to providing much-needed emotional support services for children and their families.”

Throughout 2025, Mooneerams will engage in a variety of fundraising initiatives and community activities to support the charity. Their efforts aim to raise essential funds and awareness, ensuring that young patients across Wales receive the life-changing care and support they need.

For more information about Mooneerams Solicitors, visit www.mooneerams.com. To learn more about Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity and how you can support their vital work, visit www.noahsarkcharity.org.