West London’s Berris Law Honoured in Chambers & Partners UK 2025

Berris Law LLP, a distinguished law firm based in West London, is celebrating a major accolade as Senior Partner Julian Hayes has been recognised in the Chambers & Partners UK 2025 guide for his outstanding contributions to Children and Family Law.

Julian has been ranked as an individual in the UK-wide category for Family/Children Law: Public Law Matters, a testament to his vast experience and unwavering dedication to representing both parents and children in complex care proceedings and deprivation of liberty cases. With expertise spanning both family and childcare law, as well as criminal law, he has established himself as a leading figure in this highly specialised field.

Chambers & Partners – The Gold Standard in Legal Rankings



Since its establishment in 1990, Chambers & Partners has been regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the legal profession. Their guides rank the world’s top lawyers and law firms based on independent, in-depth research conducted by a team of over 200 full-time researchers at their London headquarters.

The rankings are determined through rigorous interviews with legal professionals and clients, ensuring that only those who demonstrate outstanding expertise, professionalism, and client service are recognised. The Chambers guides cover legal markets across the UK, Europe, Asia, the USA, Latin America, and Canada, with their Global edition highlighting top-tier legal talent worldwide.

Industry Recognition for Julian Hayes



Julian’s ranking in the 2025 Chambers & Partners UK guide comes with high praise from his peers and colleagues in the legal industry. He is widely respected for his ability to handle complex cases with skill, determination, and a deep sense of responsibility towards his clients.

One fellow legal professional said: “Julian manages personalities well, keeps focus on the goal, is very persuasive, and quite the formidable opponent.”

Another highlighted his commitment to client care, stating: “Julian’s dedication to providing exceptional client service is commendable. His ability to blend legal expertise with a genuine concern for his clients’ well-being sets him apart in his field.”



A Commitment to Justice in Difficult Times



Speaking about this latest recognition, Julian Hayes said: “I am delighted to be included in the Chambers & Partners UK 2025 guide. This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the dedication of my team at Berris Law. We work tirelessly to ensure that families and children receive the legal support they deserve, particularly in cases where their rights and well-being are at risk.”

Julian also highlighted the challenges facing access to justice, particularly with the ongoing cuts to legal aid and lack of funding in the sector. He added: “The reduction in legal aid has meant that many law firms can no longer provide the vital support that vulnerable individuals and families need. At Berris Law, we are proud to be among the few firms still committed to ensuring that access to justice remains a priority in our legal system.”



About Berris Law LLP



Berris Law LLP is a leading law firm based in West London, known for its expertise in Family Law, Childcare Law, and Criminal Law. With a strong commitment to defending the rights of individuals, the firm has built a reputation for providing high-quality legal representation while maintaining a strong focus on justice and fairness.

This latest recognition from Chambers & Partners solidifies Berris Law LLP as a key player in the UK’s legal landscape, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier legal services for those who need it most.