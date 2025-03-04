Isleworth Will Writers Partner with Cancer Research UK to Support Life-Saving Work

Isleworth-based Will Power Estate Protection has partnered with Cancer Research UK to raise awareness of the vital role that gifts in Wills play in funding life-saving cancer research.

With almost one in two people expected to develop cancer in their lifetime,* research into better treatments and cures is more crucial than ever. However, everyone can contribute to advancing the breakthroughs needed to combat the disease.

That is why Will Power, located on Swan Street in Isleworth, is playing an active role by offering Cancer Research UK’s Will-writing service. This initiative allows anyone over the age of 18 to write or update their Will with financial support from the charity towards the cost.

The process is simple and accessible, with Will Power’s expert professionals providing guidance at every stage to ensure a smooth and straightforward experience.

Cancer Research UK helps cover the cost of making a Will, in the hope that more individuals will consider leaving a gift in their Will to support the charity’s pioneering work.

For some, this gift is a way to honour a loved one who has survived cancer thanks to medical advancements. For others, it may serve as a tribute to those they have lost. Whatever the motivation, these legacies could be instrumental in driving future discoveries and medical breakthroughs.

Managing Director, Liz Killip, said:

“Cancer Research UK is the world’s largest charitable funder of cancer research, and we are honoured to become part of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 50 years.

“At Will Power, many of us have friends or family who have been affected by this devastating disease. This is a cause close to our hearts, and we are committed to helping the charity beat cancer for future generations.”

Since the mid-1980s, over a million lives have been saved from cancer in the UK.** Yet, there is still much more work to be done.

Through gifts in Wills, made possible by Will Power, further advancements in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment could bring hope to countless individuals in South West London and across the UK.

Samantha Devlin, Head of Legacies at Cancer Research UK, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our Will-writing service in South West London and work with Will Power to help people make an all-important first Will or update an existing one.

“We’re incredibly grateful that most people who use our Will-writing service choose to leave a gift to Cancer Research UK. In fact, gifts in Wills account for a third of the money we raise to beat the disease.

“Our vision is a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. It’s thanks to the generosity of our supporters and partners that step by step, day by day, our researchers are making this vision a reality.”

For more information, visit cruk.org/will-writing or willpowergroup.com/cancer-research-uk or call Will Power Estate Protection on 0208 568 9602.