Getting Married Soon? A Leading Family Lawyer Recommends Considering a Prenup

A top family lawyer is advising couples preparing for marriage this year to consider signing a prenuptial agreement, ensuring both partners have financial security in the years to come.

Claire Chisnall, Senior Associate at Consilia Legal, has reported a rise in prenup enquiries over the past year, with more couples looking to put financial agreements in place before their wedding.

Research by the Marriage Foundation reveals that one in five marriages now involve a prenuptial agreement, a figure that has steadily grown over the last 50 years.

While some may find it surprising that prenups have become so popular, it is less surprising that 44% of those agreements are made by higher-income couples.

A prenuptial agreement is a legally recognised document that outlines how a couple’s assets, liabilities, and financial responsibilities will be managed in the event of a divorce. While nuptial agreements are not yet legally binding in the UK, courts are increasingly upholding them—provided they meet key conditions, such as fairness, full financial disclosure, and independent legal advice. Moreover, the Law Commission has recommended legal changes that could further strengthen the legal standing of prenuptial agreements in the future.

Claire comments: “With the wedding season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to have an open and honest discussion about financial expectations and protections. We’ve seen an increase in couples opting to sign prenuptial agreements, because of the security they bring. Not only can couples protect personal and family assets, but prenups allow parties to clarify their financial expectations, protect an individual from their partners’ debt liability, as well as ensure any inheritance intended for children from a previous relationship is protected.”

Prenuptial agreements provide a range of benefits, from offering financial security to strengthening relationships through open and transparent discussions about money.

Traditionally viewed as something for the wealthy elite, prenups are now becoming widely accepted. A YouGov poll found that 55% of Britons now support prenuptial agreements, up from 42% in previous years. Younger couples are especially receptive, with 49% of 25–34-year-olds in favour, compared to just 26% of those over 55.

While many couples dedicate extensive time and effort to planning their wedding day, it is just as important to plan for the future. A prenuptial agreement does not mean anticipating divorce, but rather ensuring financial clarity and fairness for both partners.

Claire continues: “When couples say “I do” they want to start out this new chapter with openness and honesty, and whilst prenups have been considered a taboo subject in the past, there’s nothing more honest and open than discussing finances and how you both want to protect your assets in the future.

“It might feel like it’s going against the grain to be thinking about what might happen if your marriage breaks down, so we want to dispel the stereotype and show couples that a prenup isn’t about planning for failure, but about sensible and prudent consideration for your future that is based on trust and transparency.”

As societal views shift, younger couples are leading the way in embracing prenups, reflecting a more practical and pragmatic approach to marriage.

For those preparing to wed this year, now is the perfect opportunity to explore prenuptial agreements. Seeking advice from a family law specialist can help couples understand their options and ensure financial stability as they embark on this exciting new journey together.

