Solicitor Carol Avard Secures Recertification in Social Security Disability Law with The National Board of Trial Advocacy

The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is delighted to announce that Carol Avard, of the Avard Law Firm, has successfully renewed her certification as a Social Security Disability advocate. The NBTA was established with the belief that the legal profession, along with its clients, would benefit from a dedicated organisation setting clear, objective standards to demonstrate an attorney’s expertise and experience in trial law.

Carol Avard is among a growing number of solicitors who have shown their dedication to advancing the legal profession by completing a rigorous application process. This commitment provides consumers of legal services with a reliable way to identify competent and experienced legal counsel.

The stringent evaluation process undertaken by NBTA-certified solicitors requires candidates to demonstrate substantial trial experience, submit judicial and peer references attesting to their competency, attend continuing legal education courses, and show evidence of good professional standing.

Board Certification represents the highest and most demanding accolade an attorney can achieve. It is a distinction offered exclusively by non-profit organisations. The NBTA, along with other certifying bodies, is dedicated to protecting the public’s ability to select competent legal representation.

Carol Avard earned her ABE from Harvard University and graduated from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. She is authorised to practise in Florida and Massachusetts and holds memberships with the following organisations and courts:

The U.S Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals

The United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida

The United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts

U.S. Court of Appeals for Veteran’s Claims

The United States Supreme Court

Board of Directors National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR); 2013-2015

Florida Justice Association; 2016

Commission Member on the Social Security Disability Law Specialty Program Commission, for the National Board of Trial Advocacy; 2018-Present

Harvard Club of Naples Member

Attorney Broker Massachusetts Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers – Active License

Only about three per cent of American solicitors achieve board certification. Ms Avard is part of this distinguished group who have demonstrated expertise in their field and earned this prestigious credential.

For further details about Solicitor Carol Avard, please visit: www.avardlaw.com and www.nbtalawyers.org.