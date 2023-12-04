Kelly Hyman: A Journey from Acting to Law and Politics

In a digital age where the line between informed commentary and unfounded opinion often blurs, individuals with the unique ability to bridge this divide are invaluable. One such individual is Florida native Kelly Hyman, a seasoned veteran with a legal career spanning over two decades. Kelly has a strong foundation of both academic knowledge and practical experience, a steadfast commitment to her clients. In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, Kelly stands as a beacon of experience and effective communication in the realm of law and public discourse.

Kelly previously served as the President of the Federal Bar Association, Palm Beach Chapter. Early in her career, she worked as an actress and model in the 1980s, appearing in television shows and commercials. She received a nomination for “Exceptional Performance by a Young Actress in a Daytime Series” at the 8th Youth in Film Awards in 1986 for her role in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” Kelly Hyman has made appearances on several prominent media outlets, including Fox News, MSNBC, BBC, NBC, CBS and ABC. She has also been featured multiple times on CourtTV and Law & Crime.

Kelly Hyman’s career has undergone significant changes, shifting from acting and modeling to law and politics. This transition required a change in mindset and educational pursuits. Her motivation for this change was her passion for advocating for individuals. She became a democratic political commentator, using her platform to address societal issues and establishing herself as a respected voice in politics. In addition to her role as a TV legal analyst, she practices law, specializing in representing plaintiffs in complex litigation cases.

Beyond her legal career, Kelly Hyman is involved in various organizations and causes. She serves on the board of governors for the Women Trial Lawyers Caucus within the American Association for Justice and co-chairs the “Class of Our Own” women’s summit in Nashville, a group dedicated to supporting the personal and professional growth of female attorneys.

Kelly’s educational journey included earning a B.A. in Communication from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1998, a Master of Arts in Communication from Barry University in 2000, and a Juris Doctor degree from the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 2003. She also gained experience as a White House Intern with the Office of Presidential Inquiries during her college years.

Throughout her legal career, Kelly Hyman worked for law firms such as Kozyak, Tropin & Throckmorton Law Firm, and Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, PA. She served as a law clerk for judges including the former U.S. District Court Judge Brian Sandoval, and United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Mark. Kelly Hyman also served as a board member of Dress For Success, Palm Beach Chapter.

Kelly Hyman’s career journey from entertainment to politics and law reflects her commitment to making a positive impact on society. Her story underscores the power of determination, resilience, and a passionate pursuit of justice in achieving success in unconventional career paths.

